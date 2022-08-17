The time that “Zurdo” Ramírez went to jail for boxing

“Lefty” Ramírez confessed that he was once in jail because of the box (Photo: Instagram/@zurdoramirez)

When boxers begin their journey to become recognized figures in the sport of fists and gloves, they make different mistakes, but some can be more conflictive; such happened with Gilberto Left handed Ramirezwho was imprisoned due to his intention to become a professional boxer.

Recently the Mexican fighter confessed that on one occasion stepped in jail for participating in unofficial fights. It was in an interview with Mark Anthony Barrera for the podcast One More Round where he confessed how that experience was in his beginnings in boxing.

It was in August 2009 when he made his debut in the professional field of boxing, but before that he faced his family’s fear of the dangers of boxing,s his parents feared for Gilberto’s integritybut with the idea of ​​proving the contrary, he participated in Street fights without any prior preparation; he went out alone with the aim of proving himself in the ring.

“When I turned 18 they put me in jail for fighting in the street,” said Gilberto Ramírez (Photo: Instagram/@zurdoramirez)

But in one of those performances it did not turn out as expected and the police apprehended him and took him prisoner for fighting in streets of Mazatlan, Sinaloa, illegally. Without revealing the details of what happened that day, he confessed that the situation coincided when he had just come of age.

“When I turned 18 they put me in jail for fighting in the street”

Even though he didn’t spend much time inside the prison, yes he fought the 24 hours he was inside because he learned about the conditions in which the prisoners live and the lack of hygiene and health within the place, for which he regretted participating in illegal boxing matches

The “Zurdo” recounted the time he went to jail in the podcast “Un Round Más” (Photo: Instagram/ @zurdoramirez)

“I was just one day and there were the stone bunks and a chin *** like there were bed bugs.”

When the former boxer and host of the program questioned what happened when he entered the prison, he confessed that they did not even give him a blanket when he arrived at the place because he only entered with the only thing he was wearing and that is how he spent the night.

He also recalled that the environment inside the place was conducive for people to abuse “the new ones” because he assured that he had to fight against other prisoners to spend the night without major conflicts.

“No, which blanket? So. I remember that everything was full and well, where? And once you’re inside, they want to hit you too and you have to fight,” he added.

Zurdo Ramírez became the official challenger to Dmitry Bivol for the WBA light heavyweight belt (Photo: Instagram @zurdoramirez / Getty Images)

Finally he closed his participation with what was going through his mind since he stated that ‘”What a need to be here’, he said. There is no need.” With one day in jail he learned his lesson and if he wanted to be a professional boxer he had to formalize his fights and his preparation. That was how he started his career and debuted against Jeseth Magallanes on August 21, 2009 in the German Evers Gym in Mazatlan.

His first fight took her with a victory by way of knock out. And from that moment began a streak of victories that to date keep him as undefeated with a personal record of 44 wins, 30 by way of chloroform and 14 by decision of the judges.

Now the 31-year-old fighter will prepare for the biggest test of his career as he became the official challenger of Dmitry Bivol through the belt of semi-heavyweights of the AMB (World Boxing Association). After the body dictated the obligation of the Russian to fight with the Left handed It would only be necessary to know the official date of the fight to see one more Mexican measure himself against Bivol.

