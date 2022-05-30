The time the first human head transplant in history was linked to a video game could only have Hideo Kojima behind

Is there a limit to the paranoia of Hideo Kojima fans? With the recent accidental confirmation of Death Stranding 2 (or Metal Gear Solid Zero 2), we have remembered one of the most famous chapters of mass hysteria around the Japanese guru. He mixed a video game with the first head transplant. Were we crazy?

Everyone loses their minds with Hideo Kojima, but not as much as Norman Reedus will lose it after confirming Death Stranding 2 or all his followers lost it in the spring of 2015 with what could be, without a doubt, the craziest conspiracy theory which has capitalized on a video game by the Japanese guru. I’ll put you in context: it was April 2015, there were still a few months left for the premiere of Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain and we all promised each other very happily with Konami, Hideo Kojima and a Metal Gear Solid V: Ground Zeroes that could to have a price that was outrageous but that, playably, was a real delight. What upset the gaming community on April 21? An extravagance happened that left us all stunned.

But first, you have to understand the fan of Hideo Kojima: we’ve all lost our minds a bit. We’ve gotten used to oversizing and overanalyzing the things that happen around their games to a sick point where it almost doesn’t matter what happens in the trailer anymore: it matters connecting dots in the most impossible way and making us believe that everything is part of a impossible marketing maneuver that will leave us speechless again as it did in its day with Joakim Mogren and Moby Dick Studios. But can what was to be the first human head transplant in history become a marketing stunt? The important thing: can this operation be related to the next Metal Gear? For a few days many of us thought so.

You have to understand the fan of Hideo Kojima: we have all lost our minds a littleValeri Spirodonov, a Russian then 30 years old, suffers from spinal muscular atrophy that prevents his muscles from developing while his bones have continued to grow. It is a disease that has no cure and that can only be alleviated with medicine and physiotherapy throughout life. A famous neurosurgeon, Sergio Canavero, who many have dubbed the Doctor Frankenstein of the 21st century, crossed paths in Spiridonov’s life. The doctor and the patient joined forces in 2015 to be the main protagonists of the first head transplant in the history of humanity, presumably the only way out of Spiridonov’s body to have a normal life. Okay, Antoniochan, what does the head transplant have to do with Metal Gear?

The first thing that activated the paranoid senses of the fans of the Konami saga was Canavero’s appearance and voice with the doctor from the first act of Metal Gear Solid V. The resemblance was absolutely amazing, but not as much as the location of the one that would be the introduction of the software, Cyprus. What would lead Hideo Kojima to plant Snake in a country as random as Cyprus? Was it a coincidence that the head transplant operation was originally going to be done in Cyprus? He also called attention to the fact that the project for the operation was called HEAVEN, Head Anastomosis Venture. Would it be an Outer Heaven for those involved in the operation?

But it is that in November 2014, Dr. Canavero released a book called Head Transplantation: The Quest of Immortality, in which many of the chapters included potentially suspicious names with the Hideo Kojima franchise: The Big Chill reminded Big Shell from Metal Gear Solid 2, Gemini was a term used in Metal Gear Rising, Heaven came back and Frontiers de Militaire Sans Frontieres from Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker was there too. Speaking of Gemini… did you know it was a Canavero medical report that contained the word “phantom” a good handful of times and was uploaded on March 29, 2013? That’s 48 hours before Hideo Kojima unmasked himself as the boss of Moby Dick Studios.

Sergio Cavanero and the disturbing surgeon from Metal Gear Solid V

Do you know what ended up tying up the whole story of the absurd? Know that Spiridonov was part of the video game industry. He worked at Wargaming in his day, creators of the successful World of Tanks, and although the ties seemed absurd to each other and it was difficult to imagine what would be the end of the road for a hypothetical cross-promotion between an operation of such magnitude and an infiltration and action video game , for many days we were held in suspense by the possibility that Canavero, in fact, was the mother of Hideo Kojima or that Spiridonov revealed himself as the Big Boss of a Konami that, by the way, had not yet broken our hearts by canceling Silent Hills . Everything was prettier in 2015, definitely.

Everything was prettier in 2015, definitely.Although the neurosurgeons who approve of Canavero’s theory must be counted on the fingers of one hand, the doctor explained to the media in 2015 that with a team of 150 people and a 36-hour operation (spiced with 10 million euros) it was possible “transplanting a head into a new donor body”. What happened then? That love crossed through the door of Spirodonov and backed down. Today our protagonist is happily married and has a daughter, while Canavero continues with his ambitious plans to revolutionize neurosurgery by working on what will presumably be the first brain transplant in history. Almost nothing.