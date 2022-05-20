The time the “Terrible” Morales got rid of an argument with Valentín Elizalde

(Photos: Twitter//@terrible100//Cuartoscuro)

Mexican boxers have always had a close relationship with the characters in the show, so it is common for them to form a close relationship. Such happened with Erik Terrible Morales and José Ángel Ledezma Quintero, better known as The coyotehis relationship with the regional band singer led him to get involved with Valentin Elizalde and was about to start an argument with The golden rooster because of a musical presentation.

The anecdote unfolded outside the boxing ringat a family event Erik Morales coincided at a party with the Sonoran singer and a misunderstanding caused Valentín to get upset with the former professional boxer, andl Terrible told the story on his podcast One more round.

Jose Angel Ledezma and Erik Morales they became compadres of baptism thanks to their close relationship and friendship. In that event, one of the artists who enlivened the place was the singer of Go away.

(PHOTO: ISAAC ESQUIVEL/CUARTOSCURO.COM)

Years later, on a trip from Culiacán to Hermosillo, the Terrible met Mario The puppy Delgado who revealed to him Valentín Elizalde’s annoyance with him: “We were on the road talking about music, artists and in that he tells me: ‘Hey man, Valentín Elizalde is pissed off at you because he says you took him off the stage at the party of the Coyote’”.

The confession made the former WBC featherweight world champion uncomfortable because he did not know Valentín Elizalde personally, so he denied the accusation: “Güey, it wasn’t me,” Erik Morales recalled.

(Foto: Instagram/@terrible100)

Not satisfied with his confession Terrible personally searched for the Mexican regional singer and they arranged a meeting at a hotel where Erik would stay. Valentin agreed to the meeting because he wanted to show his anger to the fighter. The former boxer recreated what that conversation was like with The golden rooster:

“ ‘You know what company? I’m upset with you’, ‘yes they already explained to me why, but give me permission to tell you my story. We were so many godparents, I got to mass, I left, I got to the party and in reality, well, I had no control over anything. […] I don’t have the pleasure of meeting you, I like your music, I have a good time and I already retired, but it wasn’t me’”.

It was then that the singer recapitulated what happened and realized that there was a mistake. “They told me that the godfather says that you get down to the chin*****a. So I asked who is the godfather? Eric Morales.”

(Foto: Instagram/@terrible100)

One of the peculiarities of the party where the Terrible was godfather is that the member of La Original Banda El Limón became compadres to four more people in addition to the Terrible Moralesso the confusion was rooted in that detail because during the party they sent the message to Valentín to get off the stage at the request of one of the godparents.

Once the situation was clarified, they gave each other the opportunity to get to know each other better. and leave behind that uncomfortable experience. Even though that him Terrible Morales was honest with the singer, they could not find out who involved the former boxer in that confusion.

“It was everything, he got ready, he sang us some songs, we had a good time. She didn’t drink anything, she started drinking water, we had a good time but the people of the Coyote took me out there got me in trouble for free”, concluded Erik Morales.

KEEP READING:

“Naive”: promoter of Canelo Álvarez responded to Óscar de la Hoya for attacks against him

David Medrano’s controversial celebration of the Atlas goal that went viral

Raúl Orvañanos and the day he exploded against José Ramón Fernández: “You are not my dad”