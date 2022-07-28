The “Tinder of the anti-vaccines” in trouble: all the data of its users is exposed and anyone could access the admin panel

Dating websites and apps of all kinds have sprung up in recent years. Although Tinder is the most recognized, there are other tools to find a partner related to your tastes or opinions. One of the most controversial and that goes beyond tastes is ‘Unjected’. And it is that in this application is where those people who believe that vaccines are harmful meet.

Now it has been discovered that said website has been compromised, exposing the data of more than 3,500 users, which is estimated to be their approximate user base. Apparently, the page was in debugging mode, making anyone more savvy had access to the administrator panel. In this way, the attackers have had access to names, dates of birth, e-mail, and even home address of those who had provided this information.

A website to find your ideal anti-vaccine partner

As you might think, the web has had several problems of permanence on the network. Last year, its application was removed from the App Store, although it is currently on its website where you have full access to its services, as well as an app for Android devices.



Imagen: Daily Dot

As indicated by The Verge, the web administrator panel was completely accessible to anyone who knew how to get to it. through this dashboard it was possible to find out all kinds of information about its user base. Known as GeopJr, a programmer and security researcher, he told the Daily Dot that because the website was in debugging mode, the panel was accessible to everyone.

Among other actions that could be done in this panel, they highlighted the possibility of deleting and creating new pages, offering paid subscriptions to users, or even deleting their entire database.

Although its community was rather small, Unjected had its sights set on being available to everyone. And it is that in addition to its dating services, the website also contains a “fertility” section where users offer their semen, eggs or breast milk for donations.

Along with this, users can also register in a blood bank indicating their blood group. The idea with these services is that users can find “mRNA-free” donors, which are the type of vaccines responsible for manufacturing the protein that generates the immune response to the virus in our body and against which this movement is against.