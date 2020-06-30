The Titan Games Competitor Explains What Viewers Don’t Understand About The Show

Depart a Remark
Warning! The following accommodates spoilers for The Titan Games’ episode that first aired Monday, June 29. Learn at your individual threat!
After his second straight Titan protection, Noah Palicia is seeking to be one of many individuals to be careful for on The Titan Games. The Air Pressure veteran has introduced his A-game in all outings up to now, although what’s seen on tv solely tells a part of the story.
Noah Palicia spoke to MEAWW about his time on The Titan Games (which filmed earlier than COVID-19), and was requested in regards to the greatest lesson he realized from the present. Seems Palicia did not go alongside any ideas or exercise tips he realized from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, however quite the shock he realized from being on the set of the sequence.
The greatest lesson realized from this present is that the product that reaches tv is vastly totally different than the precise filming itself.
As is the case with so many different exhibits on tv, what’s proven on display shouldn’t be the entire story of what occurs throughout an precise filming. American Idol contestants apparently undergo a complete slew of auditions to get in entrance of the celeb judges, Home Hunters has been identified to movie episodes the place contributors already chosen a house (by way of Distractify), and apparently, The Titan Games is greater than what’s proven on display.
Noah Palicia could have given an concept of what he was speaking about when he mentioned what was going by his head throughout his in-game showdown in opposition to his brother Eric Palicia. The battle appeared fierce between the 2 on tv, however apparently, it solely instructed a part of the story.
Effectively, in actuality, the battle between my brother and me went on for about 13 grueling minutes! We have been hanging from that impediment till full exhaustion. Since you can’t see one another and might solely make a strategic transfer primarily based on really feel, it was a recreation of listening to the viewers to seek out the appropriate time to strike.
13 minutes does sound grueling, however that wasn’t what The Titan Games‘ viewers noticed. The battle that aired was condensed to a bit of over a four minute showdown, which nonetheless appeared lots intense regardless. The backside line is the present needs to be contained inside an hour with commercials, and with all due respect, watching two males pull a golden rod backwards and forwards can solely get so attention-grabbing.
Nonetheless, I can see how rather more grueling that problem will be for somebody in individual after seeing it on The Titan Games. These athletes could break or gasoline themselves far too early going too onerous, or turn into discouraged as a result of the occasion goes for much longer than what they noticed in different episodes. Noah Palicia could have executed future rivals a favor letting them know the present is greater than it appears to be like on tv, in order that they higher be ready.
