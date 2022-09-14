The title of the new Zelda, Queen Elizabeth II and why the Nintendo Direct has not been issued in the UK

The title of what we knew as Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 could have been seen as an allusion to recent events.

The announcement of a new Nintendo Direct is always watched with joy. However, players in the United Kingdom received the news with an unpleasant counterpoint: out of respect for the mourning for the death of the Queen isabel IIwho passed away on September 8, Nintendo had decided skip broadcast of your event in the country. Users would be able to view the content later in a video that would be posted directly to the official UK YouTube channel.

It is true that Nintendo is not the only company that has been forced to change its programming due to the death of the Queen, but it is possible that the Japanese developer has more reasons to avoid rebroadcasting of your Direct. After all, this event has also left us with the official name of what we knew as Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, which now bears the title of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

A simple translation leaves us with the name of “Zelda: Kingdom Tears” and, as you can already imagine, it is possible that the broadcast of the event would have raised blisters in the English community by the mere mention of this title. Although this is mere coincidenceit would not be the first time that the gaming community criticized a maneuver that, after all, is not done with any evil.

Be that as it may, we already have an official name for the next installment starring Link. The title will be released on Nintendo Switch on May 12, 2023although it should also be noted that the Direct has left us with news such as the announcement of a new Fire Emblem, a brief presentation of Pikmin 4 and an unpublished gameplay of Bayonetta 3, among other things.

