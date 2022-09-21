The Tokyo Game Show 2022 closes with just over half the attendees than the 2019 edition

After being held in digital format for two years, the Japanese event has been marked by the restrictions of the pandemic.

The gaming community has received the Tokyo Game Show 2022 with open arms, because this festival dedicated to video games has presented news such as the return of the mythical Suikoden saga, a trailer loaded with information about Street Fighter 6 and the confirmation that Resident Evil 4 Remake will be released on PS4, among others surprises presented throughout the last days.

However, the event has undergone changes in terms of public attendance. As the organizers of the Tokyo Game Show 2022 affirm in a press release sent to Siliconera, this edition has suffered a major drop in the number of visitors: 138.192 personasjust over half of the 262,076 video game fans who traveled to the fair in its 2019 edition.

What is the reason for this sharp reduction in the number of attendees? As you can already imagine, everything happens the pandemic and restrictions that still exist in Japanese territory. This includes limited ticket sales, a ban on elementary school students and young children attending the event, and other barriers to international travel.

Be that as it may, and despite the fact that the numbers are not close to what was recorded in other editions, the Tokyo Game Show 2022 has shown its intention to put your gears back in gear. We have seen this both with the novelties presented at the fair and in the celebration of events such as the Japan Game Awardswhich has already awarded the 2022 GOTY award to Elden Ring.

