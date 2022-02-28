The Tokyo Game Show details its 2022 edition, which will feature a physical event and public assistance

The organization has announced news about this year’s event, although no companies have been confirmed.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated February 28, 2022, 09:31 1 comment

Although we continue to witness very sad news, little by little we are getting out of the pothole so big that the pandemic has generated worldwide. the virus too has affected video games in multiple areas and, although the most notorious problem may have been the shortage of components, the events also ceased to be as we knew them.

That is why it is a pleasant surprise to know what the organization of the Tokyo Game Show 2022. This event is one of the best known in terms of video games worldwide and a key event for the Japanese market, and the organization has confirmed the return of the public assistance and holding a physical event.

It is celebrated from September 15 to 18In this way, the TGS is expected to celebrate its edition this year from 15 to 18 September in Makuhari Messe, in Chiba (Japan), having the first two days open for commercials and the last two available for visitors who want to attend. As in previous years, the event will offer official programs in Japanese and also in Englishas well as offering demos to enjoy at home, a virtual tour experience, and a virtual reality area.

Pending the confirmation of the companies that will attend the Tokyo Game Show 2022, we will have the celebration of other events before the Japanese one. However the E3 2022 already announced in January that it will go digital again later this year, and Geoff Keighley will also carry out his Summer Game Fest this summer after confirming a new edition.

