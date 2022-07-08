The Tokyo Game Show presents its vibrant official poster for the 2022 edition

The illustration, made by Kukka, presents the event to be held in September.

There is less left for the celebration of the Tokyo Game Show 2022, one of the most important (and well-known) events in the video game industry. In order to prepare for its arrival, the Computer Entertainment Supplier’s Association (CESA) has presented the official art What can you see on these lines?

This is the official illustration of this year’s edition, performed by Kukka and with a large number of elements that are reminiscent of both video games and the relationship that the Japanese have with them. According to its author, the design is based on the idea that “the game does not stop”.

It is celebrated from September 15 to 18“I have tried to use bold and bright colors to create a fresh and vibrant feelingKukka says in a statement. “Communicating and connecting with people through video games has become a part of our lives. I had the idea to express this feeling in my work, but it wasn’t easy to show these connections in illustration,” he explains.

The 2022 edition of the Tokyo Game Show will take place at its usual venue in Tokyo (Japan) during the days September 15 and 18. To date, a total of 465 exhibitors have confirmed their attendance at the fair, in a physical event with which the organization expects to receive nearly 15,000 visitors.

