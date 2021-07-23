The Tokyo Olympics open with song from Nier, Ultimate Fable, Kingdom Hearts, Dragon Quest and extra video video games

The rite of Tokyo Olympics opening featured a mixture of song from online game iconic Jap, together with melodies from Nier, Ultimate Fable and Kingdom Hearts.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Video games began this Friday with the parade of countries that marched with quite a few online game songs standard evolved via Sq. Enix, Bandai Namco, Konami, Capcom y Sega. The primary track heard used to be Roto’s Theme from the Dragon Quest sequence, adopted via temas de Monster Hunter y Sonic the Hedgehog, sooner than after all concluding with Soul Calibur.

Right here it’s all the online game track listing for the rite of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Video games, in line with Nikkan Sports activities:

Dragon Quest “Overture: Roto’s Theme”

Ultimate Fable “Victory Fanfare”

Stories of “Sorey’s Theme – The Shepherd”

Monster Hunter “Evidence of a Hero”

Kingdom Hearts “Olympus Coliseum”

Chrono Cause “Frog’s Theme”

Ace Struggle “First Flight”

Stories of “Pomp and Majesty”

Monster Hunter “Wind of Departure”

Chrono Cause “Robo’s Theme”

Sonic the Hedgehog “Famous person Gentle Zone”

Professional Evolution Football “eFootball Stroll-on Theme”

Ultimate Fable “Major Theme”

Phantasy Famous person Universe “Guardians”

Kingdom Hearts “Hero’s Fanfare”

Deny “Music of the Ancients”

SaGa “The Minstrel’s Chorus: SaGa Collection Medley 2016”

SoulCalibur “The Courageous New Degree of Historical past”

The gamers from far and wide the sector reveled within the parade whilst paying attention to moderately decided on tunes that celebrated Japan’s wealthy online game historical past. Many took to social media to remark in regards to the wearing match’s memorable opening variety, and lots of gave their “Congratulations” to the orchestra which supplied the soundtrack for the display. You’ll be able to see a number of examples beneath.

The Olympic opening rite the use of online game song because the athletes stroll in is formally the Absolute best Factor Ever. — TC ? ?? (@TCLovesGames) July 23, 2021

Kudos to the organiser who made up our minds the orchestra must play Olympus Coliseum from the KH sequence right through the hole rite of the Tokyo Olympics. Welcoming the international locations to the Olympics with online game song usually, giant thumbs up from me! — Anna ?? (@AnnaWayfinder) July 23, 2021

They’re enjoying online game song from iconic franchises like Monster Hunter, Dragon Quest and Ultimate Fable right through the hole rite of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics!!!! That is improbable ???❤❤❤ @Olympics – Al-Bannai (@AlBannai_90) July 23, 2021

Ultimate Fable, Dragon Quest, Monster Hunter, Kingdom Hearts, Sonic the Hedgehog, NieR, and a ton of alternative online game song enjoying right through the olympics opening rite the place everybody on the planet can after all listen them feels so great ?❤️✨ — TAHK0 ☕️ (@TAHK0) July 23, 2021

