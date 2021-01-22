The Tokyo Olympics will be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to The Times

The Games must be held between July 23 and August 8 (Reuters)

The coronavirus does not give truce in the world. While the second wave hits the main ones and the distribution of the first vaccines is so far insufficient to stop the massive number of infections, the Olympic Games They are on the horizon again and could be postponed again.

The contest to be held in Such in 2020 was rescheduled for the pandemic of COVID-19 for July 23 this year, but now the newspaper The Times announced that the Japanese government has already informed the International Olympic Committee (IOC) that there are guarantees for the celebration of the mega-event.

“The Tokyo Olympics will have to be canceled due to the coronavirus, and the focus now is on securing the Games for the city in the next available year, 2032,” points out the article published this Thursday that indicates that there is agreement between the main political sectors of the Asian nation to promote this idea.

In this way, the next Games would be in Paris 2024, then in Los Angeles 2028 and finally they would land on the island. “Nobody wants to be the first to say it, but the consensus is that it is too difficult”An anonymous source advanced, adding: “Personally, I don’t think it will happen.”

Thomas Bach insisted on Thursday that there is no plan B (Reuters)

Despite this information, the president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Thomas Bach, declared this Thursday that he is convinced that the event It will be held on its scheduled dates (July 23-August 8, 2021). “We have no reason at this time to believe that the Tokyo Olympics will not open on July 23,” he said in an interview with the Japanese agency Kyodo.

“That is why there is no plan B and that is why we are fully committed to making the Games safe and successful,” he said. Bach he did hint that the number of spectators at the Games could be reduced, stating that his organization must be flexible and must be willing to make “sacrifices” to protect people’s lives.

The same determination was seen this week in the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee. “The dispute of the Games is our inflexible point and, starting from that base, we do not talk about anything else,” he told the AFP the general director of the Japanese organizers, Toshiro Muto. Muto did not exclude, however, that the competition has to be played with a limited number of spectators, or even without any public.

The Olympic Games could be permanently suspended and Japan would win the square by 2032 (Reuetrs)

Faced with record cases of COVID-19 infections, the Japanese government decided this month to reinstate a state of emergency in a significant part of Japan, what includes Such and its enormous periphery.

In january of this year About 80 percent of Japanese people surveyed by the country’s official news agency, Kyodo, had opined that the Tokyo Olympics should be postponed again or directly suspended definitively given the prospects for the coronavirus crisis. According to the poll, 35.3 percent were in favor of canceling, while 44.8 percent said the event should be delayed once again.

The outbreak of COVID-19 in Japan It’s still comparatively small, with around 4,700 deaths since the pandemic began, but doctors say hospitals are at risk of being overwhelmed in the worst-hit areas. In the last report, 5,447 were detected and there are almost 70 thousand assets in the nation that has more than 126 million inhabitants.

Sanitary measures and postponement hasn Increased the expected cost by 294 billion yen ($ 2.8 billion) to a minimum total of 1.64 billion yen ($ 15.8 billion), which would make Tokyo 2020 the most expensive edition of the Summer Games in history, which could also be held without an audience, which would collapse any prospect of profit, that is why the decision of the definitive cancellation has united the sectors politicians of the country, according to The Times.

If this idea comes to fruition, it would be the third time that the Olympic Games have been canceled, the first in peacetime. The background is from Berlin 1916, for the First World War, and Helsinki 1940 and London 1944, for the Second War.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

The Tokyo Olympics are “unlikely”, according to a senior official at JO in London

Japan’s prime minister pledged to host a “safe” Olympics this year 2021