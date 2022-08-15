The Toluca campaign he undertook to find a young fan

(Photo: Instagram/ @tolucafc)

The signs of affection that the hobby Mexican in the stadiums has left a series of positive impressions of the sport, this time a fan of the club Toluca starred in a scene that moved the followers of the Liga MX. During the Los Angeles game Red Devils contra Blue Cross Some images went viral on the internet of a niño celebrating his team’s performance.

Therefore, the set commanded by Ignacio Nacho Ambriz started a campaign to find the young fan who took the applause of the public in the Aztec stadium. Through social networks, the group choricero asked for the support of Internet users and Mexican soccer fans to find the boy who cried for the victory that his team won on Matchday 8 of the Opening 2022.

In its official Twitter account, the Toluca squad explained that he has prepared a special surprise for the childFor this reason, he asked that he or his family contact the team through their official accounts on social networks. They also thanked the delivery of the infant in the gallery despite the fact that he was accompanied by his father who wore the Cruz Azul shirt.

Toluca FC will look for a young fan for a surprise (Photo: Twitter/ @TolucaFC)

Toluca’s profile wrote the following message dedicated to his young fan:

“We love fans like you. We have a surprise for you!! Contact us through our social networks. Thank you for being part of our family.”

The fans immediately reacted to the gesture made by the Red Devils because they were glad that the board and the team decided to carry out this search because currently the team of Nacho Ambriz is going through a good moment of victories that placed them in the first place in the leaderboard.

In previous seasons, the fans were upset with the team because the club’s performance was not favorable and they did not qualify for the league, a scenario that contrasts with what eight of the 2022 Apertura have added to date.

*Developing information