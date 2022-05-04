The Tomb Raider saga has sold 88 million units, with a big boost from the reboot trilogy

More than a third of all sales correspond to games released in 2013, 2015 and 2018.

Embracer Group has slightly shaken the video game industry with the acquisition of several Square Enix studios: Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal y Square Enix Montreal. This has made users pay attention to the rate of sales of franchises such as Deus Ex or Tomb Raider, something that the same developers have facilitated with updated data of its business performance.

Tomb Raider Reboot Trilogy Sells Over 38 Million UnitsAs we can see in the Embracer Group presentation, the Lara Croft saga has reached the homes of many players. Looking at the entire franchise, Tomb Raider games have sold over 88 million unitswhile the reboot trilogy has achieved remarkable commercial performance with over 38 million copies distributed.

Source: Embracer Group Presentation (YouTube)

The data related to the commercial performance of Tomb Raider does not end here, as Lara’s success is also reiterated through paid mobile games that have been downloaded 53 million timesa mean score of 81% on Metacritic and a rating of 4.6/5 in the App Store. In short, some figures that demonstrate the success of the treasure hunter both in its classic deliveries and in the most current games.

And we’ll still see more adventures starring Lara Croft. Crystal Dynamics is already developing an unprecedented title that will explore the possibilities of Unreal Engine 5 and the next generation graphics. A delivery that, according to the former scriptwriter of the franchise, could involve the presentation of a Lara ‘complete‘.

