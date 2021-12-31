The Tomb Raider trilogy comes free to the Epic Games Store: epic adventures to close the year

The digital store ends its Christmas campaign with a great gift for its entire community.

Throughout the month of December, we have closely followed the daily gifts from the Epic Games Store. Some have worked well and others have not been a dish of good taste for all players, but we are sure that the final free game will be claimed by many users: the trilogy from Tomb Raider. Breaking with its tonic of titles per day, the digital store allows us to access these deliveries until Jan 6, 2022, 5:00 p.m..

As you can imagine, the last detail of the Epic Games Store includes Tomb Raider: Game of the Year Edition, Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration and Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, so we have entertainment until the end of the holidays and beyond. Here, we will have the opportunity to play the ‘reboot’ of the saga touring Lara’s origins as an archaeologist, which will lead her to survive obstacles of all kinds.

As we discussed in the Tomb Raider review, this reboot was a big reboot for Lara Croft, as she has had the luxury of exploiting the adventure genre as heroine has never done. The proposal was further refined in the second installment, because in the analysis of Rise of the Tomb Raider we highlight both its exploitation of the plot and the graphic improvement. All this closes with the end of the trilogy, since in the analysis of Shadow of the Tomb Raider we saw a remarkable depth without reaching a revolution.

And this is where the daily gifts from the Epic Games Store come, although the store is not finished with its discount season with unlimited coupons for all players who buy games. In addition, it should be noted that the digital store already has an upcoming free game from January 6th, with Gods Will Fall to start 2022. With this, the Epic Games Store closes a year full of news and free games, although it has also had some problem such as the recent server crash in Fortnite.

Más sobre: Tomb Raider, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Shadow of the Tomb Raider y Epic Games Store.