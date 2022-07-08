The Tomorrow Children dates its launch on PS4 and PS5 with a gameplay of the Phoenix Edition

The Q-Games title incorporates more than 40 islands, new content and better graphic adjustments than the 2016 game.

With the gameplay trailer that you have on these lines, PlayStation has announced that this year The Tomorrow Children: Phoenix Edition will arrive, with Q-Games offering us an improved edition of the action and management title released in 2016. It will have new islands to explore, more objects and modifications and many more additions that are detailed in the official blog.

It has more than 40 islands in totalIf you are interested, write down its release date: september 6 in Europe and North America and September 7 in Japan. As we say, more than 40 islands in total are incorporated, monoliths to explore, hidden areas to discover and many treasures to find, as well as an offline mode that uses AI to complement the solo expedition to the Void.

“The Tomorrow Children: Phoenix Edition se desarrolla en an alternate future after a failed experiment to unite the minds of all mankind. The return of civilization now depends on the Projection Clones, life forms capable of venturing into the depths of the Void in search of human survivors. And this is where you come in,” says Dylan Cuthbert, Game Director and CEO of Q-Games.

The title will land in September on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 staying true to its neo-soviet setting but with graphic improvements in terms of lighting and color, as well as new trophies, improved tutorials and more options for the different islands. At the time, the original delivery seemed tremendously boring to Álvaro Castellano, so we hope that they have been able to correct it this time.

