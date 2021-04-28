‘The Tomorrow War’ Trailer: Chris Pratt’s Time-Traveling Sci-Fi Film

Amazon has released a trailer for the upcoming sci-fi thriller “The Tomorrow War,” debuting this summer.

The movie, out July 2, stars Chris Pratt as Dan Forester, a high school teacher who is recruited by a group of time travelers to fight a war in the future. As an alien species threatens life on Earth, the only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to travel to the year 2051 and help save the planet. Dan teams up with his estranged father, played by J.K. Simmons, and a brilliant scientist, played by Yvonne Strahovski, to rewrite the fate of mankind.

Written by Zach Dean and directed by Chris McKay, the film’s cast also includes Edwin Hodge, Sam Richardson, Betty Gilpin, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Jasmine Mathews and Ryan Kiera Armstrong.

Amazon reportedly paid $200 million for distribution rights to “The Tomorrow War,” which was developed and produced by Skydance Media. Paramount Pictures was originally set to distribute the movie.

Pratt, Rob Cowan, Bradley J. Fischer and Brian Oliver executive produce, with Jules Daly, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, David S. Goyer, Don Granger and Adam Kolbrenner producing alongside co-producer Samantha Nisenboim.

Pratt became a worldwide star in the action and sci-fi genres after leading Disney-Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” franchise as Star-Lord/Peter Quill and the “Jurassic World” films as dinosaur trainer Owen Grady.

“The Tomorrow War” marks McKay’s first venture into directing a sci-fi film. He made his feature directorial debut on “The Lego Batman Movie” in 2017 and is set to direct the sequel, due next year.

Watch the trailer below:



