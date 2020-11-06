‘The Tonight Present’ Head Writer Rebecca Drysdale Exits

There was one more change behind the scenes at “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Head author Rebecca Drysdale is exiting her position on the present, Selection has confirmed. In a personal Fb message obtained by the Chicago Solar Occasions, Drysdale defined that it was a mutual resolution, after each events agreed she “was not an excellent match for the present.”

“They made it clear that I used to be not an excellent match for the present, and I didn’t disagree. I want it had gone otherwise and I had been capable of be what they wanted however that’s not the way it shook out,” Drysdale wrote within the put up.

She additionally expressed aid at by no means having to put in writing jokes or sketches about President Donald Trump ever once more, saying that in her view, making enjoyable of the President solely serves to amplify his energy.

“I imagine that comedy is a robust instrument. I imagine that it will probably deal with something, irrespective of how unfunny. I don’t imagine that making enjoyable of this man, doing impressions of him, or making him foolish, is an effective use of that energy. It solely provides to his,” Drysdale wrote.

“I’m making the choice for myself to by no means work on, write, or be concerned with, one other Trump sketch ever once more. I’ve landed in a number of jobs and conditions over the previous few years, not simply ‘The Tonight Present,’ the place the undertaking of creating enjoyable of Trump, or doing materials about Trump, has led to divided artistic groups, nervousness, tears and ache. I can’t determine the end result of this election, however I could make the selection for myself, to vote him out of my artistic life,” she added.

Drysdale’s exit comes solely seven months after she joined as head author. She took the place of earlier head author Nedaa Sweiss, who was upped to showrunner. Earlier this week, it emerged that Sweiss will even be leaving the present in 2021, with longtime “Tonight Present” producer Jamie Granet-Bederman taking on as showrunner. Fallon himself seems to be staying for some time longer, as he has reportedly inked a contract extension with NBC.

Drysdale’s earlier writing credit embody “The Huge Homosexual Sketch Present,” “Key and Peele,” “Baskets,” and “Excessive Upkeep.”