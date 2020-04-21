The top 10 Apple Books on the iTunes Store
Apple Ebook charts for week ending February 16, 2020: (Rank, Ebook Title by Creator Identify, ISBN, Writer)
1. Summer season of ’79 by Elin Hilderbrand – 9780316541800 – (Little, Brown and Firm)
2. Open Ebook by Jessica Simpson – 9780062899989 – (Dey Road Books)
3. The Bed room Experiment by Kendall Ryan – No ISBN Out there – (Kendall Ryan, LLC)
4. American Dust (Oprah’s Ebook Membership) by Jeanine Cummins – 9781250209771 – (Flatiron Books)
5. Winter Backyard by Kristin Hannah – 9781429938464 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)
6. No, We Can’t Be Buddies by Sophie Ranald – 9781838881351 – (Bookouture)
7. The place the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)
8. Golden in Dying by J. D. Robb – 9781250207210 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)
9. The Silent Affected person by Alex Michaelides – 9781250301710 – (Celadon Books)
10. Defiant Queen by Meghan March – 9781943796038 – (Meghan March LLC)
