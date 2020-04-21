General News

The top 10 Apple Books on the iTunes Store

April 21, 2020
The top 10 Apple Books on the iTunes Store

Apple Ebook charts for week ending February 16, 2020: (Rank, Ebook Title by Creator Identify, ISBN, Writer)

1. Summer season of ’79 by Elin Hilderbrand – 9780316541800 – (Little, Brown and Firm)

2. Open Ebook by Jessica Simpson – 9780062899989 – (Dey Road Books)

3. The Bed room Experiment by Kendall Ryan – No ISBN Out there – (Kendall Ryan, LLC)

4. American Dust (Oprah’s Ebook Membership) by Jeanine Cummins – 9781250209771 – (Flatiron Books)

5. Winter Backyard by Kristin Hannah – 9781429938464 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

6. No, We Can’t Be Buddies by Sophie Ranald – 9781838881351 – (Bookouture)

7. The place the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens – 9780735219113 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

8. Golden in Dying by J. D. Robb – 9781250207210 – (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

9. The Silent Affected person by Alex Michaelides – 9781250301710 – (Celadon Books)

10. Defiant Queen by Meghan March – 9781943796038 – (Meghan March LLC)

