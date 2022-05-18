The top 10 coaches who spent the most on transfers in the last decade

Guardiola leads the table of coaches who spent the most on signings

With the 2021-22 season drawing to a close and the European summer transfer market opening, the great teams of the continent began to plan the next campaign with the aim of strengthening their squad.

The first major addition was Erling Haaland to Manchester City in exchange for $62 millionfigure with which the Catalan coach Josep Guardiola not only secured one of the best strikers in the world, but also continued to lead the top spot in the table the technicians who spent the most on reinforcements in the last 10 years.

According to the statistics published by the website Transfermarktfrom his last season at FC Barcelona (2011-12) until today Pep has accumulated 1.32 billion euros during his time at the three clubs he directed (Bayern Munich joins from 2013-14 to 2015-16).

The 51-year-old Spaniard won 21 titles over the last decade and signed a total of 52 players, being the most expensive Englishman Jack Grealish (117.5 million euros).

From behind appears his historic rival, Jose Mourinho. The Portuguese coach hired 46 footballers over the last 10 years. The count goes from the second season at Real Madrid (2011-12) to the last one at Rome in Italy. In between he was also in charge of Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham. In his passage through these European giants he spent €1.7 billion and won seven titles.

The podium is completed by the Italian DT Massimiliano Allegri. The current coach of Juventus invested 994.42 million euros to sign 76 players in the last 10 years. Although the team that he reinforced the most is the one from the Old ladywith Cristiano Ronaldo in exchange for 100 million to Real Madrid in July 2018, also added players in his three campaigns at Milan.

Behind, in fourth position is Diego cholos Simeone who since the 2011-12 campaign is in charge of Atlético de Madrid. The Argentine coach, based on good signings, great performances and a well-defined style, knew how to place the mattress among the best teams in the world. Altogether they were 982.27 million euros, with players like Joao Felix (130 million) or Thomas Lemar (72 million).

Antonio Conte, Carlo Ancelotti, Ernesto Valverde, Unai Emerythe Chilean Mauricio Pellegrinand the german Jurgen Klopp They complete the podium of the coaches who invested the most in the last 10 years. Among the latter, the current Tottenham coach was the one who hired the most players (73 in exchange for 956, 89 million euros).

We will have to see what happens in this transfer period. So far, Guardiola continues to lead the table. To those 1.32 billion will be added Haaland’s 62 million dollars from the first of July. In addition to Grealish, João Cancelo (65 million euros), Riyad Mahrez (67.8 million euros), Rúben Dias (68 million euros) and Zlatan Ibrahimovic (69.5 million euros) appear among the most expensive he signed. .

