The Top 10 Language Translation Devices

Leave the heavy translation books at home next time you take your business trip and instead invest in a language translator. These devices can translate many languages in real-time and help you effectively connect with people who speak different languages.

What Exactly Are Language Translation Devices?

Language translation devices are electronics you can carry around with you that translate languages on the go. They range from ones where you type in your word and it translates it for you to ones that will translate in real-time while speaking.

Sabertooth Pro Products

The Sabertooth VLT450 Smart Voice Language Translator has Bluetooth headphones that give you the freedom to have a conversation in any language no matter where you are. They speak into your ear as you are talking, making it simple and effortless to communicate. The Sabertooth VLT350 Smart Voice Language Translator is similar to the number one choice, however, this Bluetooth earpiece (versus headphones) will translate languages in real-time, giving you a seamless conversation experience.

Translators That Are Available Offline

The WT2 Language Translator offers an offline experience, great for places without internet or electronic connection. It works really well, but it is quite expensive. This ili Instant Offline Translator, as the name suggests, this compact translator is great for those areas with no internet. That is, as long as those areas speak Spanish, Japanese, or Mandarin Chinese as those are the only languages it translates to. The Langogo Pocket AI Translator Device is great because it doubles as a translator and global WiFi hotspot, this translator has 105 languages and will instantly translate for you.

Other Honorable Mentions

Pocketalk Language Translator: This handheld translator does translate into a lot of languages and includes slang, but it has a short battery life and you have to pay for a data plan. The Lincom Language Translator Device is one of the most versatile devices that goes beyond translating by also becoming a hot spot. The only downside is it’s not a hands-free device. The awesome TESIYI Mini AI-Language Translator Device is more than just any old translator. This device also has a camera translation function, which is pretty cool and offers noise-canceling translations, so you can listen just in your conversation, not others, in 106 languages. The Buoth T9 Real-Time Translation Device has 106 Languages and also has a Camera Translation Function and is able to translate two-ways. The Birgus Language Translator Device AI Upgrade is perfect with 106 online languages and 8 offline languages you can be versatile and mobile with this little translator.

All of these are great translators, and depending on what you need your translator will depend on which one is going to work best for you.

Start Translating Today

