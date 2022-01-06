The top 100 of the most expensive players in the world with a Brazilian star on top: why Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are not listed

CIES determined through its algorithm the most expensive player in the world

With the start of 2022 the CIES Football Observatory published a new semi-annual list corresponding to the 100 most expensive players in the five major leagues. Through an algorithm created by the entity, the estimated transfer value within the current market was calculated.

A table in which, surprisingly, the two top references in world football no longer appear Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, due to the parameters with which the measurements were carried out: his contract, his youth, his performance and the current situation of the teams.

Remarkably for some, the results showed that the most expensive player in the world today is Real Madrid’s Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior. The former Flamengo ranks at the top with a price tag of 166 million euros. They completed the podium Phil Foden Manchester City (152.6 million) and Erling Haaland Borussia Dortmund (142.5 million).

It should be noted that within the list published by CIES the price of the termination clauses is not taken into account since some contracts, such as Vinicius’s, reach an unrealistic figure of 1000 million euros.

Another surprise is that Kylian Mbappé does not appear on the podium either. The reason would happen because the French is close to being released from PSG (June 2022), so its value drops to 73 million euros, thus remaining in position number 48.

Regarding the most expensive by position, CIES explained that Gianluigi Donnarumma (82 million) is the most expensive archer, while Ruben Days (120.5 million) it is in central defenders. Alphonso Davies (122,3) leads between the wings, Jude Bellingham (130.1) in midfielders and Florian Wirtz (133) among the attackers, plus Vinicius Jr up front.

It is understood that, according to the measurement parameters used by CIES, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were left out of the list for the short time that they signed the contract (two years both), Their ages (34 and 36 years), their current performance (far from the one they starred in their previous clubs (Barcelona and Juventus) and the present of the teams (In this sense, it could be understood that the Argentine, due to the current situation of PSG, would be ahead of the Portuguese).

In addition to the aforementioned footballers, the TOP 10 is completed by two FC Barcelona players. While in ninth place is the young midfielder Pedri gonzalez (118 million), the tenth is for the Dutch Frenkie De Jong (115,2).

To find the first Latin American footballer within the 100 most expensive you have to travel to position 25, which belongs to him. Argentine striker Lautaro Martínez from Inter of Italy (93.4 million euros). The second appears on step number 40, occupied by the Uruguayan Federico Valverde (76.3) of Real Madrid.

