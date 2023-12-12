The Top 15 Halloween Movies And Tv Shows That Are Good For The Whole Family To Watch Right Now Are:

Halloween is a great time for families to get together and remember good times. A lot of people are excited about the scary movies that come out during the Halloween season, but some people just want to hang out and watch a movie.

For kids who like to dress up as zombies or teens who like to date vampires, Prime Video has a wide range of films that are sure to keep their attention and spark their imaginations without giving them nightmares.

Netflix makes it so easy that you really don’t have a reason not to. The streamer has a lot of Halloween-themed material that kids will enjoy without staying hidden behind the couch. This Halloween, streaming is great because it has so many family-friendly choices.

Almost every streaming service has a huge selection of cartoon movies or family-friendly comedies with ghosts, witches, and other scary night animals. However, not every Halloween movie that is good for kids is also great for adults. There is a lot of average fluff trash on the streaming airwaves.

Hocus Pocus:

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy play three funny but evil witches who come back to life on Halloween night alongside a plan to seize the soul of at least a single kid so they can stay alive until morning.

Adults who need to explain what a virgin is to their kids, “Ghost World” fans who want to see where Thora Birch got her start, “Sex and the City” fans who love and hate the show, and Wiccans.

Wednesday:

Tuesday through Wednesday is the best day to get your family into a scary mood. With all of its dark images and strange humor, it’s the perfect Tim Burton production for Halloween. It’s not too scary, but just creepy enough to fill the room with a creepy feeling.

As Gomez and Morticia, Luis Guzmán as well as Catherine Zeta-Jones are in the cast, and Jenna Ortega plays the famous Wednesday. As the father of two kids, I loved how Wednesday and her parents interacted on this show.

Yes, everything does happen in a very Addams family-like way. For example, Morticia talks about giving Wednesday her initial “grave-robbing kit” as if that were a normal part of growing up.

Everyone who has a teen daughter or son who is ready to leave home knows that Wednesday rolls her eyes at her parents every time they talk to her. When my wife and I watched this with our family, we kept giving each other knowing looks that appeared to be saying, “This show shows how hard it is to be a parent.”

At the exact same time, our two teens gave each other the same look. Their eyes seemed to say, “This show gets how hard stuff is for teens.” The show has already been picked up for a second season, and Halloween is a great time to get ready for its subsequent Wednesday journey.

Scooby-Doo:

Hanna-Barbera first showed Scooby-Doo and the Mystery Gang to the world in 1969. But in 2002, fans finally got to see the live-action version of their favorite cartoon. Matthew Lillard’s performance as Shaggy was one of his best, as well as one of his most recognized parts.

The rest of the gang also delivered outstanding performances during this famous time in the Scooby-Doo world. Emile Mondavarious, played by Rowan Atkinson of Mr. Bean fame, claims that the theme park on Spooky Island is cursed.

This time, will the group meet real monsters? If you can’t get enough Scooby-Doo, watch Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed on Prime Video and solve another riddle at the same time.

Nightbooks:

This dark fantasy movie is based on JA White’s children’s book of the same name. It’s about a boy from Brooklyn named Alex Mosher who loves to write frightful tales.

When his parents worry about his mental health, he swears that he will never write another one. He then decides to burn his “Night Books,” which are a collection of scary stories that he wrote himself.

However, Alex is captured by a witch, who tells him he must write her scary stories, or she will kill him. This happens after he sneaks out of his apartment to burn his story collections in the furnace of the apartment building. Alex and another prisoner named Yazmin need to figure out how to get away from the evil witch and get back home.

Don’t Look Under The Bed:

Don’t Look Under the Bed was an original Disney Channel movie from 1999 by Kenneth Johnson. It was one of the scary movies for kids on the channel. People think that Frances is to blame when the Boogeyman starts to do strange things in town.

She reluctantly asks Larry, her brother’s imaginary friend, to help her clear her name, but Larry has a secret of his own that could ruin her chances of beating the Boogeyman and saving her town.

Ghostbusters:

The famous comedy from the 1980s starred Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis, and Ernie Hudson as the best four ghost hunters in Manhattan.

“Saturday Night Live” fans, kids who miss the 1980s, people who can recite the theme song by heart, fans of practical effects, parents who are okay with their kids watching a slightly more raunchy movie, people who recall that the movie is a comedy and not a serious action movie, kids who require to see the characters from Season 2 of “Stranger Things” dressed up, and marshmallow lovers.

Troll:

When it comes to new monster movies, this Norwegian movie from 2022 is one of the best. When it was in the Netflix Top 10 in December, our family decided to watch it. The kids sat on the edge of our couch, their mouths open, for 70 of the 101 minutes.

At the beginning of the movie, a digging operation digs a tube through the Norwegian mountains. This causes an explosion that wakes up a huge troll and causes chaos in the nearby towns. There are a lot of references to early monster movies like Godzilla as well as King Kong in this movie. It also has a great take on the Norwegian troll story.

I will say that this suggestion is subject to the caveat that the movie might be too strong for younger kids. Yet if you have older kids who are really into monsters, trolls are a fun way to add a new creature to your Halloween celebrations.

The Addams Family:

The Addams Family is known for their dark comedies. In 2019, they came back with a cartoon movie starring a star-studded cast that became an immediate family favorite.

In this story, development is the scariest problem the family has ever had to deal with. A real estate mogul as well as a TV star offers to buy out The Addams Family if she thinks that the house doesn’t fit with her idea of the neighborhood.

But it will take a lot longer to get the Addams family to leave their house. The stranger becomes even stranger now that the family consists of more than one person.

Goosebumps:

In a retelling of a classic elementary school book fair story from the 1990s, Zach finds out that his latest neighbor is none other than RL Stine, the famous author who likes to stay to himself.

Zach finds out the shocking truth about the animals in the author’s books when he starts hanging out with her young daughter. The author keeps these monsters locked away in his basement. All of them have to work together to save their tiny hometown when one of them gets out by accident. Is rated PG.

Halloweentown:

Another movie made by Disney Channel, Halloweentown, is about Marnie as well as her family of witches and warlocks. They work together to fight four bad forces that threaten both the magical world as well as the real world.

The movie from 1998 had three follow-ups Halloweentown II, Kalabar’s Revenge, Halloweentown High, and Return to Halloweentown, in which Sara Paxton played Marnie.

Addams Family Values:

As a much better follow-up to the first “Addams Family” movie from the 1990s, “Addams Family Values” brings back the great cast from the first movie for an all-new journey.

A deliciously over-the-top Joan Cusack has joined the group as Debbie, a pastel-pink gold digger who wants to steal the family’s money. Parents of gay kids, gay people of all ages who go to the theater, anti-colonization campaigners, goth girls, as well as individuals who like to stare camp straight in the eye.

Mr. Harrigan’s Phone:

This movie was based on a scary short story by Stephen King, who is known as the master of horror. This movie is almost too good to be true if you have older kids, especially teens who spend a lot of time on their phones.

The story goes like this: Craig is a teenager who makes friends with Mr. Harrigan, a grumpy local billionaire. Craig gives Mr. Harrigan his initial smartphone as a gift.

When Mr. Harrigan dies, Craig finds that he can still talk to his dead friend on his phone. Then, in the most Stephen King-like way possible, scary things start happening to people who come across Craig.

My teens really liked the movie. It didn’t keep them up at night, but I did catch both of them looking at their phones with the same wide-eyed fear they used to save for a dark closet. Get ready, because they are going to put their phones away. As a dad with kids who are crazy about their phones, this made me very happy.

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania:

Members can stream this Prime Video Original movie from the Hotel Transylvania series for free. In the fourth movie in the series, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, Dracula plans to retire at Hotel Transylvania’s 125th anniversary party, but Mavis gets it wrong, which causes a fight with Johnny.

Johnny turns into a monster, and Dracula turns into a person, thanks to Van Helsing. In order to fix it, they go on a journey with their friends.

Hubie Halloween:

This Adam Sandler scary comedy is definitely not for younger kids because it has bad language, sexual references, and jokes that aren’t appropriate for them. But if you’re looking for an old-school comedy, this is it. Sandler portrays Hubie, a kind-hearted neighborhood busybody who faces bullying in his hometown of Salem, Massachusetts.

Since he is the official Halloween assistant, it is his job to keep an eye on the city during trick-or-treating season for anything strange. This Halloween, Hubie has a lot to do with a new neighbor who seems sketchy, a released prisoner who is on the run, and people going missing for no clear reason.

ParaNorman:

Kodi Smit-McPhee, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Jeff Garlin, John Goodman, and Anna Kendrick, among others, star in this clever 2012 animated movie made in stop-motion style. It’s about a young boy from a small Massachusetts town who discovers he can talk to the dead.

However, living in a town where a witch was executed in the 1700s, adds to the unsettling nature of the situation. In this story about a kid who only wants to squeeze in and speak to dead people, bad things happen, and zombies show up.