The top best-selling consoles of the year in the United Kingdom launches a new leader

PlayStation 5 is now the most successful video game hardware of 2022, ahead of Nintendo Switch.

Periodically we get to know updates on video game software sales in different territories, but it never hurts to take a look at the hardware performance in different markets. After the weekly top of the United Kingdom, we bring you a novelty regarding the consoles in the British territory.

As Games Industry has collected, there is a change of leader in this year’s best-selling systems. PlayStation 5 has overtaken Nintendo Switch in 2022 UK salesthanks in large part to the fact that Sony’s console has seen a 56% increase in stock during the month of August, compared to the previous month.

PS5 stock has increased by 56%Nintendo’s hybrid machine has only increased 4% in sales during August, while those of Xbox Series X|S remained stable in the same period. As for general figures, 880,000 consoles have been sold in the British territory so far in 2022a decrease of close to 36% if we look at the first eight months of 2021.

In the absence of knowing how the rise of 50 euros from PlayStation influences the sales of the console, if we take a look at the software we see that, adding physical and digital sales, Saints Row is the best selling game of august in the United Kingdom. According to those responsible, the title of Volition has exceeded the sales expectations of Embracer Group, although they still have to wait for it to be profitable during this fiscal year.

