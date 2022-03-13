The Top Kubernetes Interview Questions That Will Prepare for Your Certification Exam (And Score You the Job)

Once you have completed your Kubernetes training, it is time to prepare for your interview for Kubernetes certification. There are several questions the interviewer could hurl at you. So how can you prepare for the certification exam? Take your first step by checking out these top Kubernetes interview questions and their corresponding answers.

By reviewing these questions and answers, you can nail the interview and land the job in one fell swoop.

How can you navigate the frequent complexities associated with Kubernetes?

Invest in a Kubernetes distribution like this, reputed to resolve everyday complexities. When managing add-ons and features that must be integrated via application programming interfaces, the process can quickly become very complex.

Rest assured, a distribution like the Rancher Kubernetes Engine (RKE) will help with appropriate prioritization, preventing servers from crashing or surging in the API.

What are the main components of Kubernetes architecture?

Kubernetes architecture consists of two components. One is the master node, and the other is the worker node. Master nodes resemble a cluster and manage sets of the worker nodes.

Depending on the cluster, the worker nodes can be virtual or physical machines. Worker nodes ensure the proper facilitation of traffic between applications. This facilitation occurs across the cluster and outside of the same cluster.

What tasks can Kubernetes perform?

The main tasks that Kubernetes performs include management actions, network monitoring, scaling, and the deployment of containerized apps. Each task page contains a short sequence with instructions for performing a specific task, i.e., inspecting clusters or monitoring nodes.

What is the difference between deploying applications on hosts and containers?

If you deploy applications on hosts, there is an architecture that features an operating system. This operating system has a kernel that contains different libraries that work in the operating system. The libraries are necessary for system application.

What is Minikube?

Using Minikube allows you to Kubernetes locally. This local use means that the user can run a single-node Kubernetes cluster. This node can be run on your personal computer, whether it’s a Windows, macOS, or Linus PC. Minikube allows Kubernetes users to try it out for daily tasks and developmental work wherever they are.

But what are the various services available in Kubernetes? There are four primary services within Kubernetes. These services include cluster IP service, NodePort service, ExternalName creation service, and LoadBalancer service.

What do the services each do?

Cluster IP is the default Kubernetes service. There is no external access, but any cluster applications that feature ClusterIP can access this.

The NodePort is a fundamental method to direct traffic. It brings traffic to your server, opening specific ports on all Nodes.

ExternalName allows you to work without selectors and, instead, uses DNS names. These names mean you can create an alias outside a cluster to an external service.

And the LoadBalancer service exposes services to the internet. It can create one IP address to direct all traffic to your desired service.

What is container resource monitoring?

Container resource monitoring helps increase health and improve performance so everything can operate seamlessly. It collects and organizes metrics and data to monitor the health of a containerized application. They can also monitor microservice environments.

What is Kube-Proxy?

Kube-Proxy implements a LoadBalancer plus a network proxy to support abstraction in a service. This process can occur with other networking operations as well. Kube-Proxy handles traffic routing to the ideal container, determined by IP and the port number of incoming inquiries.

Conclusion

Understanding how DevOps work and the functions of on-premises software development will give you an overall picture of Kubernetes information and what you’re learning. Take your time studying the material, and make sure you put as much information into practice as you can!