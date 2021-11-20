The top of the affection tale began from FB: The lady poured acid at the younger guy after rejecting the wedding proposal

Idukki: A girl poured acid on a person for turning down a wedding proposal. This newest case has come to the fore these days on Saturday. The lady is 35 years outdated and could also be the mummy of 2 youngsters. She poured it on her lover for the reason that 28-year-old had come to grasp that she was once married and the mummy of 2 youngsters.Additionally Learn – VIDEO manufactured from rape from a youngster trapped in a love entice, is making this call for by means of threatening to make it viral…

Consistent with the police, the early life had met a lady named Sheeba on Fb. Later, when the younger guy got here to grasp that the lady was once married and the mummy of 2 youngsters, he sought after to finish the connection. In this the lady sought after to blackmail and requested for cash. In this, when the younger guy didn't satisfy his call for, the lady attacked him fatally with acid.

Police stated Arun Kumar (28), a resident of Thiruvananthapuram, is present process remedy on the state capital's Scientific Faculty and Medical institution. Police say that on November 16, a lady named Sheeba threw acid on her, which put her at risk of dropping her eyesight.

Advised the police, “The docs say that he might lose his eyesight. That they had met thru Fb, however later they got here to grasp that the lady is married and the mummy of 2 youngsters. He sought after to finish the connection however he sought after to blackmail them and demanded cash.”

Police stated Kumar at the side of a relative and pal had long past to pay cash to the lady close to a church in Adimali on November 16. The CCTV photos put in within the church premises these days printed that Sheeba was once status at the back of Kumar and he or she got here ahead and poured acid on his face. Throughout this she additionally were given minor accidents. Police stated a case was once registered on this connection the previous day and Sheeba was once arrested these days.