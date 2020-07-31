The total number of corona infects in the country crosses 16 lakhs, more than 55 thousand new cases in a day

new Delhi: Corona virus infection is constantly bouncing in the country. A day ago on Thursday, where 52,123 cases of Corona virus infection were reported in the country, today, more than 55 thousand cases have been registered on Friday. This is the second day in the last two days, when more than 52 thousand cases of Kovid-19 have been reported and the total corona cases in the country have crossed 16.38 lakh. Also Read – Positive Doggie dies before Kovid-19 in America? Tiger, Lion, cats also sick

According to the Union Ministry of Health, the highest number of 55,079 positive cases of Kovid-19 have been reported in the country so far in 16 lakh one day of Corona virus infection and 779 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. There are a total of 16,38,871 cases, of which 5,45,318 are active cases and 10,57,806 patients have been cured or discharged and 35,747 have died.

India's COVID tally crosses 16 lakh mark with the highest single-day spike of 55,079 positive cases & 779 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Total cases stand at 16,38,871 including 5,45,318 active cases, 10,57,806 cured / discharged & 35,747 deaths: Health Ministry

A day ago, more than 52 thousand cases came

The day before on Thursday, more than 52 thousand people of Corona virus infection came. In India, 52,123 cases of COVID19 were reported on last Thursday and 775 people died in the last 24 hours since Thursday. On Thursday, the total number of corona positive cases had now increased to 15,83,792, including 5,28,242 active cases, 10,20,582 cured / discharged and 34,968 deaths.

Cured cases 1.9 times more than active cases

The Ministry of Health had yesterday said on Thursday that the cases that have been cured in the country are 1.9 times more than the active cases. Due to effective clinical management, the death rate of corona virus in the country is continuously decreasing, in June this rate was 3.33 percent and now it has come down to 2.21 percent.