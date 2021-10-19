The Tottenham footballer who saved the life of a fan revealed details of the dramatic moment

The fan recovered after the heart attack (Reuters)

This weekend the match corresponding to the 8th day of the Premier League that faced the Newcastle and to Tottenham was interrupted by the referee shortly before half-time after a fan suffered a heart problem in the stands. With the score 2-1 in favor of the Londoners, some of their players rushed to their substitutes’ bench to ask the team doctor to rush to the opposite platform. It was Sergio Reguilón, former Real Madrid, who told the referee what was happening in one of the stands.

This Monday, the dialogue with the Spanish program The spar The player told how he lived that episode: “I realized that something was happening in the stands. It was in the band that he was playing. There were two people like raising their arms, and the field right at that moment was silent. A fan in the stands was doing CPR on him very intensively. I was shocked because I was seeing how people were responding. That’s why I went to the referee to tell him to stop the game because a person was dying”.

Reguilón acknowledged that they tend to ignore what happens on the other side of the lime line, but this time he had to pay attention to the desperate screams of the fans. When he managed to understand what was happening, he ran to the referee: “I was so nervous that I told him anyway. In English and Spanish. I told my partner Dier, who understands Spanish well, because I didn’t know how to say defibrillator. I made the gesture so that he understood me well ”.

The Tottenham player continued with the story and admitted that this situation completely took him out of the game: “I got nervous. I know that there are defibrillators in the fields and that is why the referee told him. Some colleagues saw me off-center in the dressing room, because I was touched. Even after the game he was a bit sick. My teammates told me to try to center because the game looked like it was going to start again. But your body is very bad”.

Sergio Reguilón was applauded by the Newcastle stands (Reuters)

The medical teams of both clubs crossed the field towards the area of ​​the incident, despite the fact that official television did not broadcast more images of what happened, and chose simply to show the players gathered near their benches, drinking water and talking to technicians.

According to journalists at the stadium, the doctors were carrying defibrillators. After a few minutes of interruption, the referee asked the players to withdraw to the changing rooms and the transmission of the match was interrupted. After a while, the protagonists returned to the court to do warm-up exercises to resume the duel shortly after to the applause of the fans gathered in Saint James Park.

Fortunately, the fan recovered so that several point to Reguilón as one of the saviors of this man whose identity is unknown: “That is what a lot of people tell me, but all the people who would have been in my position would have done it. If I had knowledge of first aid, well I would tell you that I could have helped a little more. The referee listened to me because I was very nervous. I thank you for listening to me ”.

Finally, the 24-year-old footballer insisted on the lesson to be learned from this episode: “There is always rivalry in all fields, but in life we ​​are human beings. The most important thing is that we are human”.

The duel was a 3-2 triumph for Tottenham against Newcastle with goals from NDombele, Kane and Son in a special match for the local team because it was the first since the announcement of the purchase of the club by the Public Investment Fund ( PIF) of Saudi Arabia, led by the kingdom’s crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman.

The defeat leaves the Newcastle still in relegation zone without a win in the Premier League this season. Expectations are high for a huge injection of funds by new owners looking to create a new European powerhouse. That is why PIF Governor Yassir Al-Rumayyan received a hero’s welcome from the 55,000 spectators when he was introduced before the start of the match.

KEEP READING:

A footballer asked to stop Newcastle-Tottenham because he saw a fan with a heart attack: they saved his life

PSG confirmed the injury of Leandro Paredes: what matches would he lose with the Argentine team

Barcelona’s mega-project to renovate the Camp Nou: more than 105 thousand seats, 360-degree screen and USD 1.7 billion

The trial for the death of Emiliano Sala began: what was the statement of the accused

Lionel Messi sent a special gift to Pope Francis