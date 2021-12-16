The tough Endling shows a trailer about the rawness of his story as he gets closer to Nintendo Switch

The Spaniards from Herobeat Studios propose an adventure that promises to make us suffer and reflect on our actions.

The video game is no longer just about fun, as there are titles that manage to transmit a very powerful message to the players. Herobeat Studios, a Spanish development studio, has already announced its intentions with Endling – Extinction is Forever and its crude proposal around the consumption habits of human beings. And, to further expand its speaker, the team has shown a new trailer during Nintendo’s Indie World in which we see more details of his adventure.

The game wants to raise awareness about the consequences of human actionsAt Endling, we embody the last mother fox of the planet. The actions of the human being have led to the decline of the Earth, so that various species of animals have been finding their end due to the scarcity of resources and other reasons also related to people. But we cannot give up on such a scenario, especially if we have to take care of our three defenseless puppies.

And it is that the argument of Endling will shrink the heart of any player when presenting these three puppies so helpless without their mother, so we must protect them throughout a delivery that mix stealth and survival with the well-known adventure genre. The gameplay will happen mainly from night, as is customary in the fox lifestyle, and promises to lead us through a journey as hard as it is painful.

Endling – Extinction is Forever will be released on Nintendo Switch in spring 2022, although it is also reserved for a launch on PC and other consoles. Going to a more cheerful terrain, Nintendo’s Indie World has given us an excuse to review the indies drawer for the hybrid, as they have also announced precious deliveries such as He ended, which exploits all the functionalities of Nintendo Switch.

