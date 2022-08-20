The tours of Karol G and Ricardo Arjona have already positioned themselves among the most lucrative in the world: what is the Top 3

Colombian artist Karol G at the Coachella festival in California on April 24, 2022 (REUTERS / Maria Alejandra Cardona)

The tours of Karol G y Ricardo Arjona They are among the most lucrative in the world right now.

The Guatemalan singer-songwriter ranks 14th in Pollstar’s list of the 20 most successful tours, with average earnings of more than one million dollars per city.

Colombian urban artist Karol G is in 17th place with more than 869,000 dollars per city.

First place went again to Paul McCartneywith a collection of more than 7.8 million dollars per city, followed by Coldplaywith more than 5.9 million, and Ed Sheeranwith more than 5 million.

Next, The most lucrative world tours with average box office receipts by city and average cost per ticket for the week of August 8. The list is based on information provided to trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers.

1. Paul McCartney; $7,853,391; $232.81.

2. Coldplay; $5,994,126; $97.37.

3. Ed Sheeran; $5,072,228; $77.44.

4. Lady Gaga; $4,836,151; $107.45.

5. Def Leppard / Mötley Crüe; $4,774,758; $131.65.

6. The Killers; $3,166,275; $90.09.

7. Kenny Chesney; $2,842,687; $100.60.

8. Harry Styles; $2,498,384; $89.98.

9. Dead & Company; $2,288,252; $115.80.

10. Queen + Adam Lambert; $2,166,655; $139.49.

11. Iron Maiden; $1,959,577; $70.76.

12. Billie Eilish; $1,331,892; $87.00.

13. My Chemical Romance; $1,070,612; $70.70.

14. Ricardo Arjona; $1,057,992; $123.01.

15. Usher; $943,748; $191.26.

16. 50 Cent; $933,672; $92.51.

17. Karol G; $869,449; $66.08.

18. Dua Lipa; $857,476; $59.25.

19. Machine Gun Kelly; $836,608; $70.89.

20. The Lumineers; $784,289; $58.34.

(With information from AP)

