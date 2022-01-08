The track with which Alberto del Rio hinted at his return to WWE

Alberto del Rio was the maximum champion of the WWE when he was in the company. (Photo: Twitter / @ PrideOfMexico)

The Mexican wrestler Alberto del Rio He finished the legal process he faced during 2021 and was declared innocent by the American justice. Since the acquittal of his case was made public, El Pattern He was grateful on his social networks, enthusiastic to return to the ring as soon as possible. Given this, he promised to sign for one of the most important fighting companies in this 2022. In relation to it, gave a wink of his possible return to WWE.

At the end of last year, the athlete called a press conference in which he assured that he would return to wrestling in the United States. Although he did not mention which one, he has posted photos on his account Twitter They can figure out what their future will be. This time, posted a photo remembering when he was WWE Champion in 2011, talking to Triple H.

As if that were not enough, the image was accompanied by an emoji of an hourglass, alluding to the fact that it’s a matter of time for something to happen. With his words of the end of the year and with an event like Royal Rumble at the door, it is plausible to believe that Alberto del Río can return to the most famous wrestling company in the world.

Alberto del Rio, also known as El Patron, has been top AAA champion on one occasion. (Photo: twitter / @ prideofmexico)

As if that were not enough, on January 4 he also published a photo in which he remembered his way through WWE. It was not just any photo, it was one where he won the real battle (where 30 fighters enter and the last one standing in the ring takes the victory. “That they did not forget that I won the Royal Rumble once“, He said Pattern.

Due to the stipulation of that fight, every 90 seconds a new fighter appears on the scene. The company has used this event to generate expectation in its fans, because at any time a new face for the company may appear or, failing that, you can witness the return of an old acquaintance. This event will take place next Saturday, January 29.

It was in 2011 when Del Rio managed to win the battle royal. With that victory he was catapulted into the most important event of the year, Wrestlemania, with a titular opportunity. His victory is one of the most special, since that year’s fight consisted of 40 participants instead of the usual 30. Unfortunately for him, he could not be crowned in the great event and fell before Edge.

Alberto del Rio was declared innocent after complaints of violence and sexual assault by his former partner. (Photo: twitter / @PrideOfMexico)

Notably Alberto del Río has been WWE champion twice. Both took place in 2011. The first time was at the event Summer Slam, when he validated his briefcase of Money in the Bank. Later, he lost the title to John Cena, but managed to regain it in Hell in a Cell.

Similarly, the athlete has expressed his desire to return to WWE, at least once, to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Alberto commented the following: “I want to be on the platform of the immortals and see my family there in the front row, Ricardo Rodriguez Introducing me to the Hall of Fame. I hope that divine justice will give me what I deserve ”.

However, another company that has also been linked is All Elite Wrestling (AEW), a company that emerged in 2019 and has quickly established itself as the second most recognized in the US industry. Your closest tie to this company is the commentator Ricardo Rodriguez, who was his friend in WWE and who currently comments on AEW events for the public in Spanish.

