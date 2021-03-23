The traditional Miami Masters 1000 was raffled: what rivals Diego Schwartzman and Nadia Podoroska will have in their debut

The Miami Masters 1000, the traditional American tournament considered the fifth great, was drawn. Daniil Medvedev, brand new No. 2 in the world, is the top favorite in the men’s bracket, which will be missing Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Dominic Thiem. And Diego Schwartzman, fifth seeded due to the four absences mentioned, appears.

This is a special contest. Miami was not played in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and now it will be the first Masters of 2021. And it will be special, since for the first time since Paris 2004, in a Masters 1000, Federer, Nadal and Djokovic, the renowned Big, will be missing. 3 of the professional circuit, owners of almost all records.

Medvedev, being the top seed, will play in the second round with Sam Querrey or Yen-Hsun Lu, then Reilly Opelka could play him and, if he continues to win, his potential opponent in the quarterfinals is Roberto Bautista Agut.

The second candidate is Stefanos Tsitsipas, who will open second-round action against Kevin Anderson or Thiago Monteiro and then could face Kei Nishikori. The Greek comes from climbing to the final in Acapulco.

Diego Schwartzman comes from winning the Argentina Open (ATP 250) at the Lawn Tennis Club in Buenos Aires, Argentina on March 7 (REUTERS / Agustin Marcarian)

Among Latin Americans on the figure of Schwartzman, No. 9 in the ATP ranking. Wait in the second round for Salvatore Caruso or Yasutaka Uchiyama. Later he would face Adrian Mannarino or Miomir Kecmanovic, whom he defeated in his consecrating passage through the Buenos Aires tournament.

In the round of 16, the Argentine can face Fabio Fognini or Aslan Karatsev, the great sensation, recent ATP 500 champion from Dubai, who allowed him to advance to the Top 30 of the world for the first time. And Andrey Rublev, N ° 8 in the world and in great shape, would appear in the fourth quarter.

Chilean Cristian Garin, No. 13 favorite in Miami, awaits the winner between Federico Coria and Marin Cilic. In that sector of the key appears the new sensation of Italy, Lorenzo Musetti, new Top 100 after eliminating Schwartzman and other important names and being a semifinalist in Acapulco.

The other South Americans who entered the table directly are Federico Delbonis, who will make his debut against Jordan Thompson, and Daniel Galán, who will do so against a rival emerged from the qualifying phase.

The hypothetical quarter-finals (in the order of the table):

Medvedev vs. Bautista

Zverev vs. Goffin

Schwartzman vs. Rublev

Shapovalov vs. Tsitsipas

In the image, the Argentine tennis player Nadia Podoroska. EFE / Jason O’Brien / Archive



Miami WTA 1000: Nadia Podoroska meets her rival

He already has a defined rival. Drawn for the WTA 1000 in Miami, Argentina’s Nadia Podoroska, the No. 1 in Latin American tennis, met her opponent for her debut, which will be Egyptian Mayar Sherif.

After his two premature defeats on Mexican soil, also on hard courts, Podoroska’s goal is to be able to climb a few rounds in the traditional American tournament. The now No. 48 in the world (she was No. 44 a month ago) will then have to face Sherif, No. 124 in the WTA ranking.

The 24-year-old Rosario, who plays for the first time in Miami’s main draw, will try to overcome her debut to face in the second round the Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova, the seeded No. 28, being the No. 34 in the world. And then, if she continues to advance, it would be the turn of the Ukrainian Elina Svitolina, world No. 5, whom she eliminated last year in the Roland Garros quarterfinals.

It should be remembered that after what was the elimination in the first round of the singles in Monterrey, Nadia Podoroska dropped out of the semifinals of the same contest in the doubles modality, due to an injury to Anna Blinkova, her partner.

It is worth noting that it is the second WTA 1000 in history, previously called WTA Premier (Mandatory) and Ashleigh Barty was left with the last edition, played in 2019. In addition, at the last moment the sensitive loss of the local Serena Williams was confirmed, owner of 23 Grand Slam singles.

The hypothetical quarter-finals (in the order of the table):

Barty vs. Sabalenka

Aleppo vs. Svitolina

Andreescu vs. Kenin

Pliskova vs. Osaka

With information from ESPN.