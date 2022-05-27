The tragedy of tunnel 29: 37 years have passed since eight people died in CU

In 1985, the University Olympic Stadium suffered the “tragedy of tunnel 29”, during an America vs Pumas (Photo: Twitter/@History_LigaMX)

On May 26, 1985, America y Pumas starred in the Capital Classic most important in history. They met for the first time in a final for the league title. In this case, it was the return commitment and with the emotion at its maximum between the two fan niches.

The first leg was in Aztec stadiumfinished 1-1 with goals from Carlos Hermosillo for the creamy blues and Alberto Garcia Aspe for the auriazules. the turn in University City promised a memorable show and the expectation caused thousands of fans to pack that Sunday afternoon Mexico 68 Stadium.

Unfortunately for the history of Mexican soccer and the iconic two-time World Cup building, tragedy awaited at one of the entrances to the upper part of the stadium, near the cauldron. The reason? Overcrowding, resale and false tickets.

People began to climb the lowest part of the University Olympic Stadium so as not to miss the final (Photo: Twitter/@History_LigaMX)

During the previous days, the word spread about the sale of apocryphal ticketing by resellers, in addition to the usual practice of the time in overselling the number of assigned accesses, so the number of people who came to the stadium caused failures in the access protocol to the stands. That afternoon entered an approximate of 90 thousand people to the University Olympic Stadiumwhen the fan limit reached 73 mil.

The problem occurred in the tunnel 29 of the stadium, which gave access to the upper floor of the cauldron, since a large part of the evident overcrowding was concentrated in this area and hundreds of people tried to enter by all possible routes.

The lack of security caused some fans to climb over the mural of Diego Rivera on one side of the tunnel, who managed to sneak into the section of the stands; however, this caused that area to be more crowded than the rest, so the people who tried to enter through the tunnel no longer had a space to reach.

Eight people lost their lives in the tragedy of tunnel 29 in Ciudad Universitaria (Photo: Twitter/@History_LigaMX)

Without knowing what was happening on the other side of the building, the rest of the fans kept pushing to enter and watch the game that was about to startso the few authorities decided to close the doors and leave thousands of people who still wanted to enter outside the party.

Tragedy shook that tunnel, Well, hundreds of fans were locked between the access door and the tumult on the side of the standswho were also upset by the threat of removing from the building those who did not have an assigned seat.

Ovaciones newspaper after the tragedy of tunnel 29 at the Ciudad Universitaria Olympic Stadium (Photo: Courtesy Ovaciones)

Between pushes, blows and overcrowding, the tunnel began to run out of oxygen and several people were imprisoned. The official balance on the part of the authorities was the death of three minors and five adults in that space that caged the fans and also left more than 70 injured.

With controversy included, the match was played normally and ended 0-0, so the playoff game was scheduled two days later in Querétaro, where America was proclaimed champion; however, in history the May 26, 1985 as one of the greatest tragedies in Mexican soccer.

The University Olympic Stadium It definitively changed the access regulations, since it established several filters prior to the final tunnels, the queues were crossed and new regulations were established for massive events in Mexico City.

