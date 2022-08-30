The tragic life of Mary Shelley, the creator of Frankenstein: the death of her mother, children and her husband

Mary did not know her mother, but she knew her work by heart and it illuminated her life

Mary Shelley, the creator of Frankenstein, the first modern science fiction novel, was a British feminist writer, editor and playwright ahead of her time. He was born on August 30, 1797 in London. She was raised by her father, the philosopher and politician William Godwin, as her mother, also a philosopher and feminist pioneer Mary Wollstonecraf, died after giving birth to her., due to a postpartum infection at the age of 38. The tragedy marked his arrival in the world.

His father took care of his education and also of his older half-sister, Fanny, an “illegitimate daughter” of his mother with the American adventurer Gilbert Imlay. The widower had been plunged into deep sadness. He had written to her friend Thomas Holcroft: “I firmly believe that there is no one in the world who can compare to her. I know from experience that we were made to make each other happy. I don’t expect at all that I can ever be happy again”.

Although her mother was not present, she grew up under her legacy, in the light of ideas of freedom and defense of women’s rights. Wollstonecraft wrote a foundational book on feminism: The vindication of the rights of women (1792) which was a bestseller and made her one of the most popular women of the time. She argued in the work that women “are not by nature inferior to men, but they seem to be because they do not receive the same education.”

Mary Shelley’s philosopher and feminist mother, Mary Wollstonecraft, died at the age of 38 from sepsis, shortly after giving birth to her.

Wollstonecraft was also the first female correspondent to cover the French Revolution. Mary’s need for her mother was such that she often used to sit and write by her grave. She reread her work that she knew almost by heart, including incomplete manuscripts. ” The memory of my mother has been the pride of my life”, said who at the same time always lived with a feeling of guilt for her death.

Raised in a literary and bohemian environment, the young woman opted for love with a man who was already married and had two children, the poet Percy Shelley. Mary, at 17, was guided by feelings in the same way as her mother and somehow repeated her story. Although she did a little better, she was not a single mother. The couple, along with Claire Clairmont, Mary’s half-sister (her father had remarried) eloped. They lived in France and toured Europe. On the way back, Mary was pregnant, the baby was born prematurely and she did not survive. It was 1816 and Harriet, Percy’s wife decided to take her own life. The couple married that same year.

Physician John Polidori (portrait by FG ​​Gainsford) and revolutionary poet Lord Byron (portrait by Thomas Phillips)

In the summer of 1816 Mary outlined Frankenstein, the project of her novel that would etch her name in eternity, which, however, did not bring her any profit. Her first publication, in 1818, did not include her byline and was believed to have been written by Percy, her husband.

His abominable character was created in Geneva, Switzerland, while staying with a group of friends at the Villa Diodati, a house rented by Lord Byron.a revolutionary British romantic poet, also remembered for his eccentricities and as an icon of masculine beauty of that time.

It was an atypical summer, cool and rainy, in the northern hemisphere, strangely caused by the violent eruption of the Tambora volcano in Indonesia that had disrupted the climate.

Percy Shelley, Mary’s poet husband

Gathered in that villa near Lake Léman, in that rainy weather, the host proposed to Mary, Percy and their personal doctor, John William Polidori, a competition: to write a horror story. The only ones who achieved the task were Polidori and Mary. The doctor made the first work on a vampire and Mary created the hideous creature constructed from various corpses by Dr. Victor Frankenstein, who gives it life and then rejects it in horror and leaves, without even giving it a name.

Loneliness, pain, and death marked both the life and work of Mary Shelley, who was also interested in the supernatural, the return of the dead, and other common themes of the time. Her monster described it with few strokes and yet it was really horrendous for the time. Because it did not have a name, it was called by the name of the creator scientist. And Mary Shelley’s was hardly known. Her work was greater than her and it already illuminated themes about the limits of science and was interpreted in a thousand ways, among them, as a metaphor of the human being, abandoned by his creator and that monsters are not born monsters.

It was said that Mary had invented that solitary creature because she had dreamed of it, the truth is that it was a “vision” that Shelley had of the scientist in front of his creation, according to what he wrote in the preface of his work published in 1831.

The Shelleys left London in 1818 for Italy, where their second and third sons also did not survive. After the terrible ordeal, in 1819 the couple’s fourth child, Percy Florence, was born. His second name was due to the fact that he had been born in Florence. But after two years, death returned to rage with Mary. Her beloved husband died while sailing in the Bay of La Spezia. She sank her sailboat and drowned.

An illustration from the opening page of the 1831 edition of Frankenstein

Polidori, who had accompanied Lord Byron on his stay in Switzerland because he was a hypochondriac, won praise for his work The Vampire, which was published, but was left in the shadow of his friend’s Frankenstein. Lord Byron did not hire him again and at the age of 25, the doctor, who did not see a future as a writer, which was what interested him most, also had a tragic end: he committed suicide in 1821 with prussic acid.

Following Percy’s death, Mary decided to return to England to concentrate on her son’s education and her career as a professional writer.

Boris Karloff, in one of the most outstanding films of Frankenstein (1931)

With her work Mary Shelley would be rediscovered as one of the main figures of romanticism. In a few years, the novel was adapted for the theater, and in the twentieth century different versions were made into movies that are memorable.

The last decade of his life he battled illnesses, perhaps linked to the brain tumor that ended his life at the age of 53.

