The Trailer For Bambai Meri Jaan:

One of the new shows going to Prime Video is Bambai Meri Jaan. The first episode of the show will air on September 14. The show will have ten episodes when it is done.

The series is led by the versatile actor Kay Kay Menon. The video was released, and it gives hints that the movie will be a thrilling crime story. Ismail, who is played by Kay Kay Menon, is a police officer who doesn’t want to bow down to crime bosses or thugs but struggles to make ends meet.

Avinash Tiwary plays Dara Kadri, the son of Kay Kay, very well. The photography and background music of the clip show how high-quality the production is. Shujaat Saudagar is in charge of directing “Bambai Meri Jaan.” Shujaat and Rensil D’Silva came up with the idea for the show.

Excel Entertainment Is In Charge Of Making The Show:

Excel Entertainment is in charge of making the show. People say that the show is based on S. Hussain Zaidi’s story “Lahore Confidential.” Bambai Meri Jaan, Amazon Prime Video’s new show, came out on Monday.

The Excel Entertainment-backed program takes viewers on a fast-paced, dark, and realistic ride through the rough streets of a made-up 1970s Bambai, where group wars, crimes, as well as betrayal were common.

Some of the actors who are in it are Avinash Tiwary, Kay Kay Menon, Kritika Kamra, Amyra Dastur, as well as Nivedita Bhattacharya. Many people know that Kay Kay as well as Nivedita have tied the knot and work together after being together for a long time.

Nivedita Bhattacharya Talked Regarding Collaborating With Her Husband As Well As Joked That She Wished To Impress Him:

Nivedita Bhattacharya, who is often seen on TV, talked about collaborating with her husband at the launch event. She joked that she was trying to please him.

When she talked about her role Sakina, she said that who did her on-screen partner would have changed how she played the part. She said this about Kay Kay: “Having him as my co-actor was a plus.

We used to work together a long time ago. It was wonderful, especially having an actor who cares so much about the story as a whole, not just his role.

What You Need To Know About The Trailer:

Bambai Meri Jaan brings viewers back to Bombay in the 1960s, where gang wars, guns, and lies were commonplace. At the center of this world is the connection between a police officer father as well as his robber son.

Kay Kay Menon plays Ismail Kadri, a good cop who finds out that his son, Dara Kadri, decided on a life of crime.

“Seher saaf karte karte, seher saaf karte, mera ghar ganda ho gaya,” the cop says, moaning that cleaning the city has stained his home. The show then goes on to show how the son grows into an influential gangster over the next few years.

Avinash, Who Played Her Son On The Show, Said That Everyone Was Trying To Make A Good Impression On The Farzi Star:

She then said with a big smile, “I was also trying to impress Kay Kay because he was here.” He and Shujaat worked together. But it was a lot of fun.”

Avinash, who acts her son on the show, adding that Nivedita wasn’t the only one attempting to sell the Farzi character; it’s likely that the whole group was. Kaykay grabbed the mic to ask his team to talk regarding the show, which made him feel bad.

Avinash Tiwary talked concerning his character, Dara, as well as how he wasn’t sure if he could play the part. He said that he was scared when Shujaat gave him the script and told him what the television series was about. “I didn’t think I had what it took to pull this away.

The Show Is About A Good Cop Who Views His Son Turn To Crime As A Way To Get Out Of Poverty:

Dara, on the other hand, came from a place of hunger and made use of the opportunities that came his way to climb the steps to power. Yes, he acts like a thug, and he will have to pay for it.

But it’s also about what’s going on inside, about family and relationships. “It was pretty cool to play this role and become Bambai ka naya Badshah as a whole,” he said.

In a world of crime as well as gang war, this imaginary series is said to tell the story of a truthful cop whose son turns to crime to escape a life of hardship and destitution.