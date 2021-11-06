The trajectory of Luis Fernando Tena, the new coach of the Guatemala national team

Luis Fernando Tena will direct his first international team apart from the Mexican team. (Photo: Stringer / Reuters)



The historic Mexican coach, Luis Fernando TenaYou have accepted a new challenge in your career. At 63, the strategist was named as the new coach of the Guatemalan National Team. This will be an unknown episode for the coach’s career, as I had never directed another team that she was not the Mexican, nor had she commanded outside the national territory. Now he will undertake a trip from Juárez, the last team he had under tutelage, to Guatemala.

This morning the National Football Federation of Guatemala, through a statement, announced to He had as the new technical director of the team. Likewise, it was specified that he is in charge of the “conduction, management and preparation” of the senior team, as well as acting as an advisor in the youth selection processes. The details of his contract are not yet revealed, but it is expected that he is the one who commands the project for the next World Cup in 2026, after its elimination towards Qatar 2022.

The last experience he had Thin It was with the Bravos de Juárez team. The strategist arrived on the condition of improving the team, but the poor results led him to be dismissed from his post after five months in office. His stint for the border team ended in March 2021 and he had not coached since. Now he will resume his role with the Central American national team.

A club before, he was with Chivas. In the team of Guadalajara He managed to direct for more than a year, but did not capitalize on his performance with titles. His highest achievement with The herd It was to access the semifinal of the 2020 Guardians League (where they eliminated América in the quarterfinals). He was also in charge of Querétaro, León, Chiapas, America, Santos Laguna and Estudiantes Tecos, but with none of these teams he managed to lift a championship.

His step on the bench Blue Cross it is completely different. Until six months ago, he was the last coach to win the league title with the La Maquina team. 23 years ago, in the winter of 97, Tena was the man who commanded the celestial team to get its eighth star. Similarly, in 96 and 97 he won the Champion of Champions, also with the Blue team. He even lived a second stage with the cement workers in 2014, where they raised the Concacaf Champions League.

Another team with which he stood out was the now defunct Monarcas Morelia, as he led the Michoacan team to get their first league title in the winter of 2000. These titles led him to be considered to lead the Mexican National Team U23, during the pre-Olympic period of 2012.

His highest achievement at the coach level came in the London Olympics 2012. The Mexican helmsman commanded the project of the U23 tricolor team. It started with good impressions, winning gold in the Panamerican Games 2011. The tournament laid the foundations for the team that won the Concacaf pre-Olympic and that, in the end, he would beat Brazil in the final of the Olympics.

Therefore, he was chosen to direct the senior mexican team for a brief period in 2014, prior to the World Cup. His participation came to “save” the Azteca team and that it will not be left out of the World Cup. Now, in 2021, he will have his first experience commanding an international team outside of his country.

Guatemala has not gone to any World Cup in its history, however, they have been close to achieving it. The time they touched his assist was in Germany 2006, when they fell two points away from qualifying for an international playoff. Now, by the hand of Thin Tena, this story is expected to change.

