The transfer guru in Europe spoke about the chances that River Plate has of incorporating Luis Suárez

Much is said about the chance that Luis Suarez I arrived at River Plate and in Europe they echoed this possibility and there are those who affirm that the Uruguayan striker will respond shortly. The 35-year-old gunner is a free player, but in the current context his focus is on a team in which he can have high competition to get to the Qatar World Cup as finely tuned as possible, and that can be offered by a cast in charge of Marcelo Gallardo.

The journalist specialized in the transfer market, Fabrizio Romano, referred to the subject on his Twitter account: “Luis Suárez, more than a dream for River Plate. But Luis still takes his time to respond after the final proposal: River is waiting for communication from Suárez this week.

“There is on the table Suarez’s proposal to replace Julian Alvarezheaded for a new chapter of City”, added Romano in reference to the gunner who plays his last games with River Plate and who will join the Manchester cast after the second leg of the round of 16 for the Copa Libertadores against Vélez.

If the Millionaire manages to eliminate the Fortín, the chances will increase so that Suárez can join. The Gunslinger would welcome playing the Libertadores because of how strong the main club tournament in South America is.

The efforts for Suárez to join River Plate were initiated by the club’s manager, Enzo Francescoli and on Saturday, after the 2-1 win against Lanús, Gallardo referred to the possibility that the charrúa arrives, although he was measured and recalled the situation of Lucho, who is recovering from cleaning his knee. Therefore, he could not play immediately and that is why it is speculated that the possibilities would increase if the Band reaches the quarterfinals of the Libertadores, an instance authorized for August, when it will already be physically available.

Suárez did not renew contract with Atlético Madrid where he played 45 parties last year at Atlético Madrid, he scored 13 goleyes Although the coach Diego Simeone in a part of the season he did not give him continuity as a starter, it is also true that the oriental had injuries.

The Uruguayan has the ball and River Plate awaits his response. Meanwhile, River has already added Rodrigo Allendro to fortify his midfield and recovered Lucas Beltran, striker for the Inferiores who was on loan at Colón de Santa Fe. At the same time, negotiations continue for Colombian attacker Miguel Borja, whose file belongs to Junior de Barranquilla. And if the Millionaire ends up adding two national team forwards?

