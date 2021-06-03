The treasure of the outdated girl who begged got here to the fore, many of us engaged in counting the notes

Jammu & Kashmir, Rajouri, Nowshera, Nowshera, Rajouri, Information: An outdated girl begging gathered some huge cash and this cash used to be present in envelopes within the rubbish in her area. This example is from Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir, the place an outdated girl begging lives in a hut. When the native management workforce searched the lady’s position, money price about Rs 2,60,000 used to be discovered on this outdated girl’s position. Additionally Learn – Come across In J&Ok: 2 Al-Badr terrorists killed in come upon in Srinagar

When the workforce of municipal staff got here the day gone by to take this outdated girl to the outdated age house (outdated age house) on Wednesday, she were given this quantity in her hut. Additionally Learn – UP: Newly married bride gave her husband and spouse’s father intoxicated tea, absconded with jewellery and money

Additionally Learn – Jammu Kashmir: A fierce fireplace broke out within the cooler and LED production manufacturing unit of Kathua district, belongings price lakhs burnt to ashes

The ward member mentioned, “She lived right here for 30 years. The day past the workforce got here from Rajouri and took him to the outdated age house.

When the workforce of the municipality searched the lady’s area, notes have been discovered within the envelopes within the rubbish. About Rs 2,60,000 has been discovered from the hut of an outdated girl begging in Nowshera sector of Rajouri, Jammu and Kashmir.

The ward member informed that within the hut of an outdated girl begging, this cash has been present in envelopes within the rubbish. Money price Rs 2,60,000 has been discovered with the outdated girl.

The workforce of municipal staff took this outdated girl to the outdated age house on Wednesday. The girl lived in Nowshera sector of Rajouri for the remaining 30 years. The day past the workforce got here from Rajouri and took him to the outdated age house. The outdated girl has been stored in an outdated age house run by means of the native management in Rajouri.