The Treasury can know the location of any mobile, and it is completely legal

The Tax Agency is working to nip tax fraud in the bud, and it is going to go through know exactly where we are each of the taxpayers. We must bear in mind that each of us has a technological device always on top of us that is constantly locating us. Now the Treasury wants to take advantage of it to know exactly where you arebeing something completely legal thanks to a 2020 law.

In 2020, the Government approved the famous Google Tax through the Tax Law on Certain Digital Services. In its article 7, the necessary protection is given so that a location through the IP address to which the devices are connected in order to correctly apply a tax. This is something that has already been used in the 2021 Income, to be able to know who has been in Spain or in another country for more than half of the year.

Specifically, this article specifies “It will be presumed that a certain device of a user is located in the place determined according to its IP address, unless it can be concluded that said place is a different one through the use of other means of proof admissible in law, in particular , the use of other geolocation instruments.”

The Treasury will spy on us to invoice large companies

If we look back, the Google tax is a tax that is currently applied to large multinational companies that they invoice 750 million euros worldwide or more than 3 million in Spain. To make this determination, companies must have a quarterly record of all the activity they carry out and the location of their users to know if they meet these requirements.





That is why in the end the companies will be locating us to later provide this information to the Treasury. But not to collect our taxes, but to be accounted for and that the Treasury can invoice this 3% in accordance with the legislation. Likewise, in the legislation, in addition to these IP address methods, freedom is given to use other instruments. It should be noted that the articles detail that the location can only be used to provide the information to the Treasury.

But this is something that is not without criticism. The first thing is the trust that is placed in the IP address of our mobiles, since on many occasions location not accurately represented. Likewise, they have also generated doubts about the privacy of taxpayers that is being lost. And this is something that is not going to stay here, since surely the Treasury is going to want to apply geolocation as an extra tool to precisely prevent us from saying that we have not been to Spain when it has not been. And even if we have a tax domicile away from the original place where the activity takes place.