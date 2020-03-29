The Trench: What We Know So Far About The DCEU Aquaman Spin-Off Movie

Will The Trench Be A Horror Movie?

Based on producer James Wan in an interview with ComicBook.com whereas discussing final summer season’s Annabelle Comes Residence, The Trench might be much less of a conventional comedian ebook superhero film and extra of a monster horror film within the vein of Creature from the Black Lagoon, Jaws, and most not too long ago, Cloverfield. This is sensible, as exploring all of the darkish, unsettling terrors which are discovered on this unforgiving nook of the ocean would make a suitably scary horror film — relying on the strategy, in fact.

Based on Wan, they’re nonetheless attempting to determine the best way to deal with the narrative. That’ll understandably be difficult course of. The writers are at the moment “deep” in “crafting the story” however Wan admits that it will “undoubtedly” lean into horror. Moreover, Wan admitted that the ditch scene was certainly one of his favorites in Aquaman as a result of it let him to return to his well-known horror film roots.