The Trench: What We Know So Far About The DCEU Aquaman Spin-Off Movie

After the billion-dollar success of Aquaman, it is a provided that Warner Bros. goes to return into the waters with the favored DC character within the close to future. Whereas the steps are in place to make Aquaman 2, there are different concepts floating round in WB’s bay for the time being. Particularly, there are plans to make a spin-off referred to as The Trench, which is able to concentrate on the nautical nuisances that threatened our leads throughout a memorable sequence within the unique movie. Producer James Wan is keen to make a genre-enthused spin-off, and one which may not be what you’d count on from a DCEU joint. Whereas not all the main points are identified about this mission but, we’ve got heard some fascinating particulars concerning the teased forthcoming blockbuster. This is what we all know.
What Is The Story Of The Trench?
As first seen in Aquaman #1 (2011), The Trench consists of the previous residents of Atlantis who discovered their metropolis destroyed and submerged underwater. As a number of years go by, these underwater sea creatures dwell within the Marianas Trench. They’ve developed into horrific carnivorous humanoids with an look that resembles anglerfish with legs and different human options. We bought a peek of them in Aquaman, however on this spin-off, we’ll glimpse into their origins, exploring the creepy story of how they changed into the terrifying creatures seen on this thrilling motion sequence.
The place Will The Trench Take Place Within the DCEU?
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter a number of months after Aquaman‘s billion-dollar field workplace shock, producer Peter Safran revealed some illuminating particulars about his plans for The Trench. Particularly, he hoped to make and launch the film earlier than Aquaman 2, which is predicted to hit theaters on December 16th, 2022. Certainly, that is a fairly quick window of time, but when he bought his means, The Trench spin-off would take choose up after the occasions within the first Aquaman film however earlier than we returned for the much-anticipated sequel. After all, that is actually topic to vary — most notably with the introduced film not scheduled to start out manufacturing anytime quickly and particularly with the expectedly very CG-heavy blockbuster at the moment and not using a launch date. In any case, based mostly on what’s been publicized about The Trench spin-off to date, that is what the producers are aiming for with this film.
How Will The Trench Construct On Aquaman’s Half Of The DCEU?
Particulars are nonetheless cloudy concerning what The Trench can be. WB is thought for altering types and tones with every subsequent new DC blockbuster, even inside the connective tissue of the DCEU, and it may be exhausting to guess what The Trench may appear to be in comparison with the opposite films we have got from the studio. Nicely, if we will take Peter Safran’s phrase from his aforementioned THR interview, The Trench will observe swimsuit not with what we have seen from the DCEU from this level, however what’s been made inside the prolonged Conjuring universe, which is sensible since each The Conjuring 1 & 2 and Aquaman come from director James Wan. Safran believes there’s quite a lot of room to broaden on what viewers noticed, significantly on this beautiful sequence. He mentioned:
We at all times, even from the early idea artwork days, cherished the concept of a Trench film. Then, when audiences embraced it within the film itself the best way they did, significantly that ant farm shot the place the digital camera follows the Trench [creatures] following Arthur and Mera down into the deep, we simply knew that we had one thing very particular there and we knew what that film ought to be. And consequently, I think that that’s one that may come out considerably earlier than Aquaman 2… We’ve undoubtedly taken a web page from our Conjuring playbook, which is: You’ve bought the mothership, which is Aquaman, however there are such a lot of nice tales to inform inside that universe of itself, that Atlantean universe.
Will Jason Momoa And Amber Heard Reprise Their Roles As Arthur And Mera In The Trench?
Within the THR interview quoted above, producer Peter Safran did not reveal too many particulars concerning the upcoming Aquaman spin-off, however he did affirm that Jason Momoa and Amber Heard weren’t anticipated to reprise their roles as Arthur and Mera, respectively, within the new DCEU film. They’re each anticipated to star in Aquaman 2, however their commitments to this spin-off are predictably surprising since their expertise within the trench itself is unique to the sequence we noticed within the 2018 film. To incorporate them in any means with The Trench would probably appear awkward, pressured and probably unneeded.
Will The Trench Be A Horror Movie?
Based on producer James Wan in an interview with ComicBook.com whereas discussing final summer season’s Annabelle Comes Residence, The Trench might be much less of a conventional comedian ebook superhero film and extra of a monster horror film within the vein of Creature from the Black Lagoon, Jaws, and most not too long ago, Cloverfield. This is sensible, as exploring all of the darkish, unsettling terrors which are discovered on this unforgiving nook of the ocean would make a suitably scary horror film — relying on the strategy, in fact.
Based on Wan, they’re nonetheless attempting to determine the best way to deal with the narrative. That’ll understandably be difficult course of. The writers are at the moment “deep” in “crafting the story” however Wan admits that it will “undoubtedly” lean into horror. Moreover, Wan admitted that the ditch scene was certainly one of his favorites in Aquaman as a result of it let him to return to his well-known horror film roots.
Who Are The Screenwriters For The Trench?
In February of final yr, it was introduced that screenwriters Noah Gardner and Aidan Fitzgerald have been employed to put in writing the screenplay for The Trench. It is not clear if these writers are nonetheless on-board the mission, however there was no different info revealed publicly that means in any other case. If their script made its means into manufacturing, it will be their first produced screenplay. Because the film will get nearer to pre-production, we’ll hopefully have extra particulars.
What Will The Trench Be Rated?
That is difficult! We do not know but what The Trench might be rated, however given their current historical past, it is completely doable that The Trench will both be PG-13 or R-rated. One may assume The Trench can be PG-13 since that is what Aquaman was rated, but it surely may observe swimsuit with the R-rated Birds of Prey, which was a spin-off of the PG-13 Suicide Squad. Additionally, regardless of earlier incarnations of the character being in PG-13 films, final yr’s Joker was additionally R-rated as effectively and notably not kid-friendly.
It must also be famous that almost all of James Wan’s films as each a director and producer are historically R-rated outdoors of Aquaman, which could result in The Trench being R-rated as effectively. In any case, it is too early to know someway the place The Trench will land, however each scores are doable.
Who Is Directing The Trench?
At present, there is no such thing as a director set for The Trench. With the film at the moment within the deep recesses of the event stage, it will be a short while earlier than a finalized script is produced. Presumably, in some unspecified time in the future shortly after that is accomplished, a director might be picked for the mission. Whereas no one has been named to the mission at this level, it ought to be a provided that James Wan is not going to step into the director’s chair himself for this spin-off. He is at the moment in post-production on his latest horror film, Malignant, and he is additionally anticipated to direct Aquaman 2, which’ll take up quite a lot of his time.
Are There Any Trailers Or Teasers For The Trench?
Not but. However if you would like a teaser for The Trench, you mainly have one by way of the ditch sequence in Aquaman, which may be seen beneath.
Naturally, because the mission remains to be very early into the event course of, particulars are restricted right now. However we must always hopefully study extra within the months and years forward. Every time we hear extra details about this upcoming new DCEU spin-off horror film, we’ll be sure you maintain you posted!
