The tribute to Diego Maradona at the Ballon d’Or gala and the heartfelt memory of Lionel Messi

The Ballon d’Or ceremony that awards the best player in the world of the 2021 season featured a moment of deep emotion. It was in the tribute to Diego Armando Maradona, one year after his death. Lionel Messi shared some heartfelt words for the former coach of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. In addition to the Argentine, Gerhard Müller, the historic German scorer who also passed away this year, was honored.

In a short and very emotional video Diego Maradona’s massive funeral in November 2020 was remembered at the Casa Rosada. They also showed iconic moments in Fluff’s career, such as the goal against England in the 1986 World Cup in Mexico and even obtaining the World Cup itself, which had him as the top figure. Lionel Messi also gave him an emotional message to one of the best footballers in history.

This was the look of the Messi family at the Ballon d’Or gala in Paris (REUTERS / Benoit Tessier)

“When I learned of his death I was at home And before the news starts to get out, my dad writes me and asks me if I had seen about Diego. I didn’t know what was going on and he tells me that he had passed away. I knew it was wrong, but not to the point where I ended up dying. So it was terrible news ”, expressed about that fateful November 25, 2020.

“I met Diego when I went to his program ‘La Noche del 10’. He came before starting and greeted me, we stayed for a while and it was a spectacular moment ”, La Pulga continued about the day he first saw Maradona. And he added without hesitation: “For me, like all Argentines, Diego was the best.”

Messi told how coexistence was during the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. “I had the opportunity to live with him, to have him as a coach where he was in a very good stage of his life and we really enjoyed from the games, training sessions and the World Cup that we had together. It was a very good stage for him and for us too ”, closed the rosarino of PSG.

