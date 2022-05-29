The tribute to the most bugged weapon in the history of video games is bugged

Just as artists agree that drawing hands is difficult, video game developers agree that doors (or hair) are a lot of trouble, in general. But if we take Bungie as an example, we will find that there is actually something much worse than those things. an authentic programming hell with name and surname: the rare fusion rifle Telesto. The one and only true “Destiny 2 killer“has played out authentic catastrophes at the level of sandbox since its premiere in 2015 —so many that I feel completely unable to list them. Fortunately for me, the weapon has become so popular that there is a website called Telesto.report collecting a whopping 40 times in which this piece of equipment (among the hundreds of similar ones that exist in the action MMO) has turned everything upside down.

Just to give some context, in 2021 Telesto has been able to attack enemies through the ground, damage an enemy immune to absolutely all other damage that exists in D2, activate multiple powers associated with different subclasses, recharge all character abilities instantly or block the enemy’s supers, among other little pearls of the style. In the month of October alone, ten new bugs directly related to Telesto were found. Bungie was forced to disable the gun temporarily from all players’ inventory until a fix is ​​found, but somehow Telesto magically re-enabled itself during that time. It is the only piece in the history of the entire franchise to which that has happened, and in fact it did. twice in three days.

Telesto’s ability to bend the sandbox of Destiny 2 at his will is truly fascinating, and a popular meme among its fans. So much so, that with the recently released Season of the Tormented, Bungie decided pay homage In two ways. One is the addition of an emblem called Schrödinger’s Gun, in honor of the well-known homonymous paradox on quantum mechanics, although at the time of writing these lines it cannot yet be unlocked; the other is taking a Telesto into the hands of the Banshee-44 Gunsmith, a Tower character who spends his time looking after the Guardians’ armory and has a long history of studying broken weapons. The cute prank just got exponentially funnier (or worrisome) when players realized that weird things had started happening with this NPC.





Telesto had started to disappear from Banshee-44’s hands, leaving him in a rather absurd animation where he acts as a mimic—he appears to be holding something, but nothing is actually visible. It is a bug, which at this point in the film does not surprise us; but besides that too has “cursed” our poor allythen according to reports the official Bungie Help account On Twitter, there is a chance that the game will freeze when trading with this merchant and throw us to the desktop. Needless to say, this did not happen before he carried a Telesto with him. CM Cozmo responds to the post with humor, with what we were all thinking: the word “Telesto” and a gif of Pacific Rim with the line “reset the clock”. Said and done, now Telesto Report shows another date to remind us all of the last incident. 1 day, 17 hours, 19 minutes and 58 seconds according to my screen; although deep down we all know that this weapon will do its thing again sooner or later.