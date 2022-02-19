We all know that the Lost Ark servers have been crowded by all the players who have wanted to enter, therefore, the developers have decided to enable some new ones offering rewards for the inconvenience, among them crystalline aurahowever, there is a way to increase this bonus during 44 days for free and in the following guide we tell you the trick to do it. Do not miss it!

The trick with which to get free Crystalline Aura for 44 days in Lost Ark

In order to qualify for this reward, we have to create a character on a server of Western Europeand. Next, we open the daily rewards tab and we will see 10 days of free rewards. If we look to the right, we will see that we are also marked with 14 days of Crystalline Aura as a bonus for connecting daily. In this way, we will already have 14 days of free entry.





To get the other remaining ones, if we look at the rest of the rewards on the right, we will see that they also give us a chest with 500 crystals. The trick to get 30 more days of crystalline Aura is to go to the store and we will see how they offer them to us for 420 crystals. Without a doubt, it is worth it.

What is the Lost Ark Crystalline Aura?

The Crystalline Aura is an aid to the player that allows us to progress faster. Normally, they are a service that is associated with subscriptions, so you should not miss the opportunity to get it for free if possible.

It has multiple advantages such as higher experience per minute, reduced crafting time for certain tools, higher natural recovery of life, more usable slots, less reload time and much more. As you can see, this is a unique opportunity especially for those who are just starting out in the game.