The tricks I use to never have too many tabs open in the browser

if you suffer from eyelash s lash buildup you’re not alone. Anyone who works on the internet or spends a lot of time on the web for whatever reason, tends to easily get cluttered with tabs, to the point where it becomes increasingly difficult to distinguish between them due to the smaller and smaller size they are. to shrink to make room.

There are those who don’t mind this or who have enough memory to deal with the accumulation, but if it is not your case, you like to keep everything tidy and you want more control over your tabs, their level of accessibility and also save a bit of RAM in the processI tell you exactly how I do to achieve all that without too much complication.

Install PWA



Installing a PWA in Chrome

Is for me it is essential and the first thing I do after installing the system and/or browser I will use. It’s not a possibility in Firefox, unfortunately, and one of the main reasons I can’t use Mozilla as my primary browser. But if you use almost any Chromium-based one, you have to give it a try.

Las PWA o progressive web apps they are basically “vitaminized” websites, it is the web version of any app that works in the browser, but with a few extras to make it look more native and integrate better with your desktop. One of their advantages is that they can help you save RAM (paradoxically).

If an application does not have a native version for Windows, macOS, and Linux (many cases), you can easily install the PWA. The other advantage is obviously the title of this article: you save yourself having to have an app in a tab within the browser.



Install a PWA in Microsoft Edge

Progressive Web Apps have their own individual windows without the normal navigation controls and URL bar, so they look like a native app, and you can pin them to the Windows dock or taskbar with your own icon.

This you can do it both with webapps and with any website, there is really no limit, except that the ones that are designed as webapps will have more special functions and will be better integrated into your system. In Chrome you will sometimes see an “Install” prompt directly in the URL bar.

If this option does not appear, you can do click on the menu button (three vertical dots) > More tools > Create Shortcut and check the “Open as window” box. In Microsoft Edge it’s even simpler, just click the menu button and then click Applications. From there you will be offered the option to “Install this website as an app“.

OneTab





This is plain and simple, my favorite extension ever. OneTab is available for Chrome, Firefox, and even Safari. As its name suggests, its function is to make “a tab”. You see, once you have OneTab installed in your browser, you can at any time, send tabs to OneTab.

What this does is close the tab in the browser, but send it to a page that automatically builds a list with everything you send there. This list is organized by dates, and OneTab offers you the possibility to send all your tabs at the same timecurrent tab only, or many other combinations: send all but current, send all right or all left, or all tabs in all windows.



This is the number of tabs you would have open if you weren’t using OneTab

It is a marvel for productivity and it is the extension that I use the most in my day to day. This is because to OneTab I tend to send things that I want to watch later but I don’t need to have them open at the timewithout having to lose sight of them completely, but without saving them in something more permanent like my favorites or apps of lists and tasks.

The Edge Collections



Microsoft Edge Collections on iOS and Windows

I personally stopped using Chrome a long time ago and switched to Microsoft Edge. This advice, naturally, only applies if you use the Microsoft browser, if this is not your case, skip to the next one. I have already talked about Edge collections and how they are better than browser favorites.

This feature is great for tab hoarders and organization fans. It is something that comes directly integrated into the browser and that lets you save tabs and organize them into well… collections. These are saved in a side panel that appears when you click on the special icon that Edge has next to the URL bar.

Best of all, you can create as many collections or “folders” as you like, and they sync with Edge across all your browser installations, including the mobile version. So that They’re also a great way to keep tabs of things you see on mobile and easily have them handy on desktop..

All Tabs





For the end I have left All Tabs, an extension that we could say is a mix between OneTab and the Edge collections, with the bonus that it works in any Chromium-based browser and is a good way to organize the tabs that do remain open.

All Tabs leaves you “save sessions” with all your tabs, and remembers the exact state of each page. The way it works is that when you touch the extension button, it shows you all the tabs you have open in a list on the left, and on the right it also creates a plain text list that you can copy and paste wherever you want.

It is an excellent way to have the tabs at hand without having to keep them open consuming memory, they will also be in a more accessible list than as mini squares accumulated at the top of the browser.