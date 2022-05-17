The trip of Canelo Álvarez with Fernanda Gómez for their wedding anniversary

Fernanda Gómez, wife of Canelo, shared the details of the vacations he took with the Mexican boxer.

Although Saul Canelo Álvarez did not win the WBA (World Boxing Association) light heavyweight championship against Dmitry Bivolhis defeat did not ruin the plans he already had with his family because celebrated their first wedding anniversary con Fernanda Gomez.

The boxer from Guadalajara left the country to celebrate his marriage union with his wife, the couple traveled to a island of greece to enjoy the playa Paradise and the warm climate that prevails in the area. It was through social media that the wife of Canelo published the details of their trip and the destination they chose for a few glamorous vacation.

Mykonos was the place they chose to celebrate the first year of their marriage before the civil registry, since legally married on May 15, 2021while the church wedding was held on May 22 of that year. On Instagram they boasted about the dishes they have enjoyed and the landscapes that the island has next to the Aegean Sea.

Canelo Álvarez and Fernanda Gómez celebrated their 1st wedding anniversary (Photo: Instagram/@fernandagmtz)

The first thing the married couple did was to celebrate your anniversary with a sophisticated cake that had the legend “Happy 1st anniversary” written on it, the dessert was decorated with sparklers and flowers of the region and a creamy white cover. Fernanda uploaded a short video to her verified Instagram profile in which the boxer is seen next to the cake.

He accompanied the publication with an emotional message in which he showed the affection and love he has for the unified 168-pound champion. “Happy 1st anniversary with the love of my life for many more together. I love sharing my life with you! My complete love,” he wrote. Besides, Canelo and Fernanda toasted with a glass of what appears to be white wine.

Both arrived in Mykonos last weekend as the first details revealed by the Mexican model also began to go viral on Sunday, May 15. Through temporary Instagram stories, the influencer shared the details of the place where they are staying.

Fernanda Gómez showed off with her followers the dishes she ate on her 1st wedding anniversary (Photo: Instagram/@fernandagmtz)

Without revealing the name of the hotel where they stayed, the place is located a few meters from the beach, and also has a full view to Mykonos Paradise beach Well, in the images he published you can see the sea of ​​Greece.

One of the characteristics of the place is that it is a tourist area is popularly known for fiestas that last all night, in addition to the warm atmosphere in which they take place different festivities for tourists to enjoy the clubs and nightclubsmainly in the summer time.

In a second publication, Fernanda Gómez showed off part of the dishes that the Canelo and the model from Guadalajara tasted during their stay on the island of Greece. The recording shows how one of the waiters in the area prepared a plate of oysters and how he opened each of the shellfish to finally put it on the plate of the boxer and his wife.

The recording shows how one of the waiters in the area prepared a plate of oysters for them (Photo: Instagram/@fernandagmtz)

The wedding of the Canelo Álvarez It was one of the entertainment events that caused the most expectation in 2021 because the Guadalajara married in the cathedral of Guadalajara, Jalisco. Different characters from the world of sports and entertainment witnessed the wedding that united the couple who began their courtship since 2018.

Among the musical groups that participated in the celebration of the marriage was the group Maná, the Band El Recodo and Los Angeles Azules.

