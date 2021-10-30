The triple that generated his joy and the hard foul he received: the best of Campazzo in Denver’s triumph against Dallas

Denver’s victory over Dallas with the contribution of Campazzo

The Denver Nuggets recovered from two consecutive losses and returned to victory in the NBA. As locals in the Ball Arena, beat Luka Doncic’s Dallas Mavericks 106-75. It was an even duel in the first half, but the third quarter was decisive for the victory of the Colorado franchise, since they won the set by 21 points (33-12) and broke the game in their favor to celebrate at home.

As with the rest of his classmates, Facundo Campazzo He showed a better version after the forgettable night for him and his team against the Utah Jazz. The Cordovan base entered in the final minutes of the first quarter and he was very active in attack. In his first offensive action with the ball, he penetrated to the basket and received a foul that allowed him to add his first points from the free throw line.

But in the next play he starred in, the best of the Argentine was seen. With the ball in his hands, he took the axis of the court and, in front of the mark of Jalen Brunson, he pretended that he was going to look for the basket again, but what he did was a step back -a movement of a step forward to back- which gave him the space to shoot behind the triple crescent and gave him all three points to Cordoba.

After the conversion, the broadcast of the game between Denver and Dallas showed the happy face of the Argentine, who also received the greeting of one of his teammates on the field and also generated applause of Nuggets fans in their stadium.

Campazzo played almost 19 minutes and his contribution was valuable on both sides of the pitch (Getty Images / AFP)

Already in the second period there was a run-in with Tim Hardaway Jr. that ended with Campazzo on the ground and some blood in his mouth. In a defensive action, the Denver 7 chased the Mavericks guard, who made a sharp movement with his arms to try to remove the Argentine mark from above and hit the point guard in the face.

Quickly, the referees charged a foul in attack and after reviewing the play on TV they ruled it as flagrant 1, which resulted in Facundo having two shots from the free line, of which he scored one. In addition, he was treated by one of the franchise doctors for a slight cut on the inside of his mouth.

In summary, Campazzo played almost 19 minutes in what ended with 6 points (1-2 on 3s), 3 rebounds and 2 steals. The most striking statistic was that he did not get assists.

On the Nuggets, there was no one exclusive scorer. They all contributed to a glittering win against Dallas. Will Barton scored 17 points, while the Serbian Nikola Jokic He was a couple of goal passes away from achieving a triple-double, as he closed his roster with 11 points, 16 rebounds and 8 assists. Jeff Green, with 14 points, and Aaron Gordon with 13, they also added to the winning cause. On the Mavericks, Doncic was the best with 16 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists.

The next game for Denver in the regular phase of the NBA will be tonight when, from 22 (Argentine time), visit the Minnesota Timberwolves by Leandro Bolmaro, which will not be from the game as he was sent to the franchise development team in the Development League to gain game minutes.

The Argentine guard was again intense in defense (Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

KEEP READING:

Shaquille O’Neal and a strong definition of the fortune that his children will inherit

Minnesota Timberwolves sent Leandro Bolmaro to its affiliate: the reasons