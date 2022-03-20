The trolling of GRID Legends in the face of the problems of Gran Turismo 7: its car game “does work”

Players have been unable to access the Polyphony Digital drop since yesterday, following the implementation of a patch.

Gran Turismo 7 players have been in for an unpleasant surprise, as the Polyphony Digital title It’s been under maintenance since yesterday.. This has occurred due to an update that has not been fully implemented correctly, which has resulted in currently inaccessible servers. However, these kinds of situations also present an opportunity for games of the same style, and GRID Legends already has taken the lead In this race.

GRID Legends is a video game with cars that you can play right nowCodemastersAs a result of the problem in Gran Turismo 7, the Codemasters title has not hesitated to promote itself on Twitter with a message that reminds us of its immediate availability: “GRID Legends is a video game with cars which you can play right now“. A phrase that, as some users comment, does not hesitate to joke with the fall of Gran Turismo 7.

On the other hand, the situation in Gran Turismo 7 has led to a debate about games that require permanent connection. As several Internet users point out, the latest Polyphony Digital patch would not have affected the players’ experience if they could drive in modo offlineso right now no one can enjoy the benefits of Gran Turismo 7.

If you need to release adrenaline immediately, keep in mind that GRID Legends bases its proposal on frenetic speed, which is why it is a viable alternative. In his analysis, we highlight the evolution of the franchise thanks to a large number of cars, an improved online mode and quite fun driving. Of course, the story mode has not been as extraordinary as EA promised, so it has left us unconvinced on this point.

More about: Gran Turismo 7, GRID Legends, Codemasters and Polyphony Digital.