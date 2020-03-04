The Trouble with Maggie Cole cast: Meet the characters from ITV’s new series

The Trouble with Maggie Cole has a really bumper solid. This ensemble piece stars Daybreak French, Mark Heap and Julie Hesmondhalgh alongside a complete load of acquainted faces.

Listed here are all the characters it’s worthwhile to meet – and the actors who play them…

Daybreak French performs Maggie Cole

Who’s Maggie Cole? The definition of a village gossip. As ITV places it, “Thurlbury village doesn’t have a mayor, however that’s by no means stopped Maggie Cole from performing like one. It’s lucky that she’s blessed with a heat persona and good humour as a result of in any other case her penchant for gossip and insistence on involving herself in the lives of everybody else in the village *may* begin coming throughout as over-bearing! Maggie runs a heritage gift-shop at Thurlbury Maintain, though she prefers to consult with her occupation as ‘native historian’.” Maggie has a husband, a grown-up son and a daughter-in-law.

What else has Daybreak French been in? She is best-known for starring in and writing for BBC sketch comedy present French and Saunders, and for her sitcom The Vicar of Dibley. The actress has additionally appeared in Scrumptious (as Gina Benelli), The Flawed Mans, Lark Rise to Candleford, and Psychoville, in addition to taking part in the Fats Woman in the Harry Potter films. For all of that, she’s additionally received a BAFTA fellowship and racked up seven BAFTA nominations.

Mark Heap performs Peter Cole

Who’s Peter Cole? Maggie’s husband, and the headmaster of the native faculty. He’s a yr away from retirement and may’t wait. “Peter craves nothing greater than a quiet, peaceable existence, freed from stress, drama and issues – one thing that isn’t straightforward to come back by once you’re married to somebody who appears to draw all these issues like a magnet,” ITV says. “Peter has a dry wit and self-depreciating sense of humour, he steadily comes throughout as much more ‘long-suffering’ than he may seem – the reality is that he wouldn’t change who his beloved spouse is for the world, irrespective of how a lot drama she brings in her wake!”

What else has Mark Heap been in? He’s starred as Robert Greene in Upstart Crow, Jim in Friday Evening Dinner, and Malcolm in Benidorm. Just a little additional again, he starred in Inexperienced Wing (as Dr Alan Statham), Brass Eye, Spaced, Love Soup, Determined Romantics, and Jam. He’s additionally beforehand co-starred with Daybreak French, taking part in Thomas Brown in Lark Rise to Candleford.

Julie Hesmondhalgh performs Jill Wheadon

Who’s Jill Wheadon? Maggie’s finest good friend, who teaches 12 months three at Peter’s faculty and is line to turn out to be the subsequent headteacher. She is single and unfortunate in love, and Maggie would dearly love to search out her a person.

What else has Julie Hesmondhalgh been in? Coronation Road followers will keep in mind her as Hayley Cropper (FKA Hayley Patterson), a task she performed for 1277 episodes between 1998 and 2014. Since then, she’s starred as Amanda Wadsworth in Completely satisfied Valley, Cleo Whitaker in Cucumber, and Trish Winterman in Broadchurch – a efficiency which earned her a BAFTA nomination.

Patrick Robinson performs Marcus Ormansby

Who’s Marcus Ormansby? A novelist who normally rents a cottage in Thurlbury over the summer time months to get all the way down to some writing. Marcus is shy and doesn’t wish to become involved with village life, nevertheless it “isn’t lengthy earlier than he’s being unwittingly dragged into all the unfolding drama… ”

What else has Patrick Robinson been in? Casualty followers will keep in mind him as Martin ‘Ash’ Ashford, a task he performed between 1990 and 2014. Different roles embody Victor in the TV series Him, Cameron in Mount Nice and DC Jacob Banks in The Invoice; he additionally competed in the 2013 series of Strictly Come Dancing and made it to the semi-final.

Vicki Pepperdine performs Karen Saxton

Who’s Karen Saxton? Described as “prim, stern, humourless and correct,” Karen is the faculty secretary. We’re instructed: “Karen has a secret, unrequited crush on Peter and a common dislike of nearly everybody else, particularly his spouse Maggie.”

What else has Vicki Pepperdine been in? Vicki Pepperdine is best-known as a comedy actress and author, who co-wrote and starred in the BBC sitcom Getting On. You may additionally have seen her as Anne in The Windsors, Mrs Michelson in The Girl in White, Fiona in Tenting, Broadbent in Wild Invoice, or Belinda in Sally4Ever – briefly, she’s been in loads of TV reveals. On the large display, the actress has additionally appeared in My Cousin Rachel, Goodbye Christopher Robin, and Johnny English Strikes Once more.

Phil Dunster performs Jamie Cole

Who’s Jamie Cole? Maggie and Peter’s son Jamie. He works for an area property company and lives only a brief stroll away from his dad and mom’ home, and whereas he finds his mum exasperating he clearly hasn’t lower the apron strings simply but. It additionally feels like he’s maintaining one thing quiet: “Jamie is lastly seeking to the future and entertaining the concept of beginning a household of his personal with his spouse Becka, however he’s nonetheless haunted by a darkish, responsible secret from his personal previous that he’s by no means actually been capable of open up about to anyone apart from his Dad.”

What else has Phil Dunster been in? He’s performed Lance corporal Will Jensen in Strike Again, BJ McGory in Save Me, and Tristan in People. He additionally just lately appeared as Rely Andrei Razumovsky in Catherine the Nice, and performed Quincey in Dracula.

Gwyneth Keyworth performs Becka Cole

Who’s Becka Cole? Jamie’s spouse of three years, which makes her Maggie’s daughter-in-law – “a relationship that neither ladies significantly embrace with open arms, even when they do secretly have a begrudging respect for one another.” Becka makes bespoke jewelry for a dwelling, has a sardonic sense of humour, and is an outsider in Thurlbury.

What else has Gwyneth Keyworth been in? Latest years have seen her play Gwen Edwards in The Crown’s Aberfan episode, Danielle in Defending the Responsible, and Megan Ruddock in Hidden. Just a little additional again have been roles in Physician Thorne (taking part in Woman Augusta Gresham), Sport of Thrones (as Clea), and Misfits (as Marnie).

Tomi Might performs Emil Dubiki



Who’s Emil? The native shopkeeper, who’s initially from Poland.

What else has Tomi Might been in? He’s the thug Miroslav from Line of Obligation! And Danny from Killing Eve! And Jarl Olavsonn from Vikings!

Emily Reid performs Roxanna Dubiki

Who’s Roxanna Dubiki? Emil’s daughter, who works as a educating assistant at the faculty. She’s additionally courting Alex Myer.

What else has Emily Reid been in? A relative newcomer to our screens, the younger actress will quickly star as Sophia Trenchard in the upcoming TV series Belgravia.

John Macmillan performs Jez

Who’s Jez? The radio journalist who interviews Maggie Cole – and discovers that her gossip would make an excellent story.

What else has John Macmillan been in? His display credit embody Famalam, Grasp Ups, the TV film of King Lear with Anthony Hopkins, Silk, Important, and Chewing Gum.

Lee Boardman performs Brian Daniels

Who’s Brian Daniels? The landlord of the native pub, The Conqueror.

What else has Lee Boardman been in? The actor has just lately appeared in Bancroft (as DI George Morris), Outlander (as Lieutenant Wolff) and Benedict Cumberbatch’s Brexit: The Uncivil Warfare (as Arron Banks). He performed Timon in the TV series Rome, Hane in Beowulf: Return to the Shieldlands, Jay Newman in The 5, and Amerigo Vespucci in Da Vinci’s Demons. He started his profession as Jez Quigley in Coronation Road.

Hollie Edwin performs Sydney Hurst

Who’s Sydney Hurst? The barmaid.

What else has Hollie Edwin been in? She performed Jess in The Previous Vic’s A Christmas Carol, Jane Bennet in a UK tour of Delight & Prejudice, and Alice Fitzwarren in Dick Whittington. On TV, she’s been in Holby Metropolis and Bounty Hunters.

Chetna Pandya performs Dr Carol Tomlin

Who’s Dr Carol Tomlin? The native GP.

What else has Chetna Pandya been in? The actress appeared in series two of Line of Obligation, and in Black Mirror episode The Nationwide Anthem. She was the Chief in The Aliens, Seema in This Manner Up, and Liana Blackwood in The A Record.

Arthur McBain performs Alex Myer

Who’s Alex Myer? Roxanna’s boyfriend.

What else has Arthur McBain been in? Credit embody Belief Me, Friday on My Thoughts, and the film Judy. (Facet observe: doesn’t he form of appear to be Gilmore Ladies’ Milo Ventimiglia?)

Laurie Kynaston performs Liam Myer

Who’s Liam Myer? Alex’s little brother, and a former pupil of Peter’s.

What else has Laurie Kynaston been in? The younger actor has performed Jonah Inexperienced in The Feed, Danny Baker in Cradle to Grave, Krissi Morrigan in The way to Construct a Woman, and Philip in an episode of Derry Ladies. He additionally just lately popped up in an episode of The Break up as a recently-married drug addict, and in 2019 he received the Night Commonplace theatre award for Greatest Rising Expertise.

Joe Layton performs Neil Roberts

Who’s Neil Roberts? A Thurlbury native with a brand-new flash automotive, which has raised some questions.

What else has Joe Layton been in? He starred as Craig Watts in the TV series 13, and performed Kyle Connor in Tatau.

Kerry Howard performs Kelly Roberts

Who’s Kelly Roberts? Neil’s spouse, who works as a hairdresser.

What else has Kerry Howard been in? She starred as Leanne in the TV comedy Witless, and in addition appeared as Poppy in the 4 Weddings and a Funeral small-screen reboot. Kerry Howard can be recognized for taking part in Laura in Him & Her, and he or she performed the essential function in 2016’s Younger Hyacinth (the Preserving Up Appearances prequel).

Rocco Padden performs Josh Roberts

Who’s Josh Roberts? Neil and Kelly’s son.

What else has Rocco Padden been in? That is his first on-screen function.

Buster the canine

Who’s Buster? Marcus Ormansby’s canine. We didn’t actually need to incorporate him on this function, however we simply thought this image was too cute to not use.