The truck where the bodies were found in Bogotá belongs to the son of a well-known television figure

Vehicle where the bodies were found. Photo: CityTv

The toyota van Xerus gray color with plate CJE 825 where the four corpses with signs of having been subjected to torture, they provided an important clue during the investigation.

According to the newspaper El Tiempo, a link was established with an investigation carried out since 2018 by the Attorney General’s Office. The vehicle would be in the name of Carlos Mauricio Navarro Duran son of María Stella Durán de Navarro, known as the ‘queen of telemarketing.

The man is listed in two companies in the city of Barcelona in Spain: Baltinga Holding Company SL and Telemarketing Express International SL. Mom and son appear as directors in the company Stella Duran natural products S in C. María Stella Durán de Navarro.

The latter is a company that is dedicated to the management and administration of securities and trade in various non-perishable goods.

A family attorney told the aforementioned newspaper that the truck has level 3 armor, incorporated into the 2021 vehicle that Carlos Navarro sold the car to a dealership. However, the subject assured that he had not made the transfer.

As established by El Tiempo, the vehicle was delivered to an armorer and María Stella Navarro de Durán sold it with an open transfer.

“Two years ago he realized that he had not passed the car and that it had an accident. He was in yards”he claimed.

It is for this reason that it unknown how the car was removed from the dealership and it is presumed that they called a lawyer to pressure the transfer, without success. Well, as is known, the owner of the white truck paid taxes last year.

For his part, an investigator pointed out that “andn these types of cases, the car used to dump bodies usually belongs to one of the victims. For this reason, we want to know if Navarro sold it or was still in his possession.”.

He also added that the owner of the Toyota does not have a judicial record and they are behind the track to identify the dead in addition to the people who were carrying the vehicle.

It is worth mentioning that María Stella Durán de Navarro was captured in 2018 in his luxurious residence in the north of Bogotá. In the midst of a corruption scandal at the Medicines Surveillance Institute (Invima) for the alleged issue and falsification of health records.

The beauty business, a business emporium, had offices in several cities in Colombia and even distributed products in other countries for four decades.

The businesswoman obtained her freedom on March 29, issued by the municipal criminal court 58 with the function of guarantees, according to the file.

In the interceptions, endorsed by a guarantee judge, María Stella Durán can be heard referring to the procedures that she would have commissioned from the corruption network that worked within the Invima for years.

Likewise, it was detected that the members of the organization offered, in their portfolio of illegal services, the procedures to register products that supposedly had been imported and offered miraculous cures for different diseases.

The crime

On the morning of this Friday, August 19, the people of Bogota began the day with the news that four people were killed in the north of the capital. The Bogotá Metropolitan Police is investigating the facts to find those responsible for this massacre in the city.

The discovery of the bodies occurred in the North highway with street 223where one was found gray Toyota Xerus truck with plate CJE 825, located on the road from south to north; there they found the four bodies of people who, apparently, would be part of the same family group.

The Preliminary report of the Bogotá Police indicates that the victims were three men and one woman; whose bodies had signs that they were subjected to torture and killed with shots of grace. The operational commander of the Mebog, Edgar Cardenastold the Blu Radio station that it was residents of the sector who alerted the authorities about the presence of an empty van on the road.

“A first verification is made through what can be seen through the glasses and bodies are seen. In the inspection carried out by the Judicial Police, three bodies of a man and one of a woman. We are establishing through research what the hypothesis may be and what happened”, Said the uniformed man on the station.

KEEP READING:

An ex-guerrilla of the M-19 will be the director of intelligence of Colombia

Due to a serious accident with a tanker truck, the La Línea road is closed