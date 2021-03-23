‘The True Don Quixote’ Finds U.Okay. Distribution with Signature

A brand new model of the Don Quixote yarn might be tilting at U.Okay. field workplace windmills quickly.

London-based worldwide gross sales outfit The Mise En Scène Firm (MSC) has secured a U.Okay. distribution deal with Signature Leisure for “The True Don Quixote.”

The movie is a contemporary adaptation of the traditional Cervantes novel from 1605 however set within the wilds of Louisiana, the place Quixote dons makeshift armour and trades his half-starved horse Rocinante for a rusty previous Vespa.

Tim Blake Nelson (“The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs”) performs Quixote, and the forged additionally contains Jacob Batalon (“Spider-Man: Homecoming”) as his sidekick Sancho Panza, in addition to Brandon Stacy (“The Large Brief”) and Ann Mahoney (“The Strolling Useless”).

The movie is the directorial debut of Chris Poché, whose writing credit embrace “Kung Fu Panda,” “Charlotte’s Net” and “Smallfoot.”

The deal was negotiated between MSC’s Paul Yates and Signature’s acquisitions and improvement government Katie Wilkinson.

“We’re delighted that ‘The True Don Quixote’ has discovered such a decent house within the U.Okay.,” Yates mentioned. “We’re actually excited to be working with the group at Signature who’ve a profession historical past in excellence. The fervour and creativity that their firm can carry to the desk on this movie is simply equal to our personal; it means an amazing deal to us and the producers to have discovered a distributor who believes within the movie and its potential in the identical means we do.”

MSC was shaped in March 2020 in the course of the first lockdown in London and launched its first slate on the AFM final November. The founders Paul S.L. Yates and Netto Fernandes have been in a position to totally launch the corporate due to the U.Okay authorities’s furlough scheme, and have since expanded their slate and employees.

Sorin Baluta, MSC’s deliverables coordinator, mentioned: “It’s very thrilling to be part of constructing an organization from the bottom up like this. We’re getting increasingly more tasks coming to us each day and it actually looks like we’re tapping into one thing creatively from the U.S. To be constructing an organization in the course of the pandemic feels as if we’re climbing a mountain within the midst of a blizzard while everybody else is taking shelter, however when that storm clears, we’ll be midway up the mountain.”

Signature Leisure will launch the movie within the U.Okay. within the third quarter of 2021. MSC is lining up world distribution.