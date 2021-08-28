“The true sacrifice of the failures of El Tri”: David Faitelson spoke about the absence of Carlos Salcedo with the National Team

Carlos Salcedo was not called to El Tri (Photo: Twitter / @ miseleccionmx)

The Mexican team announced the call for the next matches against Panama, Costa Rica and Jamaica, with a view to Qatar 2022. This list gave a lot of talk, in the first instance due to the absences, among which the Napoli player stands out, Hirving Lozano and one of the most criticized players in recent matches, Carlos Salcedo.

He was the analyst of ESPN, David Faitelson who thought that the player was the only one sacrificed after the defeats suffered by the squad led by Gerardo Martino in past tournaments:

“The one who ‘pays’ with his performance and his rudeness is Carlos Salcedo. He is the true ‘sacrifice’ of the failures of the Mexican national team during the summer ”, reads the Faitelson publication.

It should be remembered that the feline defender was involved in a controversy in the past Gold Cup 2021 with the technical staff of El Tri, which has been classified as an indiscipline and therefore could be one of the reasons why he was not summoned to the National selection.

The incident occurred in the gold cup final, after Salcedo had a strong discussion with the technical assistant of the “Tata” Martino, Jorge Theiler. In the team locker room the two argued and came close to reaching more than just an argument, but fortunately it was not.

For his part, Salcedo preferred not to comment on the incident, after his return from the Gold Cup to report again with the royal team, he avoided the issue completely: “I said I was not going to talk about selection”, He declared upon arriving at the Monterrey Airport.

Salcedo also said he was eager to present himself in the new era of Tigres under the command of the coach. Miguel Herrera, with whom he already coincided years ago in the national team.

“You have to be patient, any change takes time, my colleagues have the ability to adapt,” he said.

In addition to “Chucky” Lozano, Diego Lainez and Héctor Herrera join the absent list But Martino opted for an Olympic base, to make his debut in the octagonal towards the World Cup in 2022.

While, Guillermo Ochoa, Alexis Vega, Uriel Antuna, Sebastián Córdova, César Montes, Jorge Sánchez, Johan Vásquez, Roberto Alvarado, Luis Romo, Henry Martín and Carlos Rodríguez, Olympic medalists in Tokyo 2020 they will be the foundation of the team.

Likewise, the return of the Wolves forward stands out, Raul Jimenez although its presence is not assured since everything will depend on the restrictions that Premier League He has imposed.

On the other hand, although Carlos Salcedo is currently active in Tigres, he has also been in Chivas and the MLS, Serie A in Italy as well as the Bundesliga in Germany, so at 27 years old, and as a central defender, he has had to face several world-class forwards.

“Lewandowski, Cristiano (Ronaldo)… Aubameyang against Dortmund, he was doing well behind his back, he is a forward who never stops itching, so that, as a defense, is tedious, because it itches and they no longer gave it to him and again to leave, then it itches again and then you say ‘no longer ? Let’s see what time your gasoline runs out, ‘”Salcedo confessed in a talk with Youtuber Zabalive.

In addition, he spoke of his experience facing the Portuguese “Ronaldo obviously because he faces well, he holds up well, I am talking about when I faced him four years ago, he was 32 and was at his peak,” he concluded.

